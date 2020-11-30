Girlfriend Dawood Ibrahim: Mehwish Hayat wants to marry Bilawal Bhutto

Mahwish Hayat, the alleged girlfriend of don Dawood Ibrahim, is in the news again these days due to her statement on the marriage. Pakistani actress Mahvish Hayat opened up about choosing her mate in an interview. The great thing is that during this time the name that has risen for her marriage is not Dawood Ibrahim, but a great politician from Pakistan. Mahvish also showered the praise of this leader during this time.

Mahvish himself took the name Bilawal Bhutto

Mahvish said in an interview with BOLNews that he likes tall boys. However, he also said that the boys’ own color didn’t matter to them. Hayat was asked if she was referring to someone who had recently become a member of the Pakistani National Assembly. Mahvish replied what are you talking about Bilawal?

Mahavish was seen praising Bilawal Bhutto

The journalist interviewed said she was not talking about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. But what if I tell Bilawal about your marriage? Mahavish replied to this that she could have opposed this proposal. He later praised Bilawal a lot.

Who is Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, one of Pakistan’s largest parties. He is the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. His stature is enormous in Pakistani politics. These days Bilawal Bhutto is leading a protest against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He has a great grip on the youth of Pakistan.

Mahwish’s close relationship with Dawood

It is claimed in the media that Mahvish Hayat, 27 years younger than Dawood, is his girlfriend. Discussion about this actually started last year when questions were raised about the granting of “Tamga-e-Imtiaz”, a civilian honor to Mahvish. Dawood was said to have floated away after seeing Mahvish in a song and helped Mahvish secure several big plans afterwards.

Questions arose during the meeting with ‘Tamga-e-Imtiaz’

Hayat faced a lot of criticism on social media after Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, “ Tamga-e-Imtiaz, ” and people questioned his abilities. He then reported all the news as a conspiracy against him. He’s been in the limelight again with talks and questions since his association with Dawood.

Responsible for advancing the film industry with assistance from Dawood

Mahvish has been identified with films like Load Wedding, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Actor-in-Law. It is soon said that Mahwish is helped by an influential man from Karachi who has good relations with the Tehreek-e-Insaf party. It was then claimed that the person was Dawood. Dawood’s film industry is taking an old grip. Its relationship with director-producers in Karachi and Lahore goes back a long way.