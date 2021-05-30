Girlfriend of Mehul Choksi: Prime Minister of Antigua said: “Mehul Choksi probably took his girlfriend to dinner in Dominica” – mehul choksi probably took his girlfriend to dinner in Dominica, according to Gaston Brown

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Brown has made a new revelation about fugitive diamond dealer Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Indian bank fraud case. They say Choksi may have gone to neighboring Dominica on a yacht to have dinner with his girlfriend or to have a ‘good time’.

According to Antigua Newsroom, Brown said the Dominican government and law enforcement could extradite him to India because he is an Indian national. He said: ‘According to the information we get, Mehul Choksi may have gone to Dominica to have dinner with his girlfriend or have a good time and got caught there. It will be a historic mistake because Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and we cannot extradite him.

“The problem is that if Choksi is deported because he is a citizen of Antigua, while his citizenship is unstable, he still enjoys constitutional and statutory protection,” Brown said. We have no doubt that Choksi’s citizenship will eventually be revoked as he has not disclosed any information about himself.

According to Antigua Newsroom, a private Qatar Airways plane landed at Dominica’s Douglas-Charles Airport, sparking speculation over Choksi’s extradition. Choksi, who went missing under mysterious circumstances from Antigua and Barbuda, has been arrested in neighboring Dominica. Brown said on the Radisha show that the plane came from India with the documents required for Choksi’s extradition.

However, Indian authorities have not officially confirmed this. According to publicly available data from Qatar’s executive flight A7CEE, the plane took off from Delhi airport at 3:44 a.m. on May 28 and reached Dominica at 1:16 a.m. local time the same day.

Dominica’s High Court has banned Choksi’s kidnapping and will not decide what to do with the case until after a public hearing on June 2. Choksi alleged that Antigua and Indian-looking police abducted him from Jolly port in Antigua and Barbuda and took him to Dominica.

A photo of Choksi surfaced from Dominica in which he had swollen eyes and scratches on his hand. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi allegedly embezzled 13,500 crore rupees from the Punjab National Bank. Nirav Modi is being held in a London prison and is fighting his extradition to India.

Choksi took the nationality of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 and fled India in the first week of January 2018. It was only after this that the scam came to light. The two face the CBI probe.

