Gitanjali rao time kid of the year: of Indian descent Geetanjali Rao created the story, became the first “ child of the year ”

Angelina Jolie interviewed with Geetanjali Rao

Time magazine said, “This world belongs to those who shape it. Gitanjali has been selected from over 5,000 contenders for “Time’s First” Kid of the Year “. She was interviewed by actress and social activist Angelina Jolie for Time Special. Gitanjali speaks with Jolie from her home in Colorado. He said, “Observe, think, research, produce and say it. According to Time, the teenager said, “Don’t try to solve every problem, but focus on the one that’s causing you. If I can do it, anyone can do it. ‘

“We are facing problems like never before”

Gitanjali Rao said that his generation faced many problems that had never happened before. Kishori said, “But at the same time, we are also facing old problems that still exist. As we are facing a new global epidemic here and we are still facing the issue of human rights. There are problems we did not create, but now we need to solve them through technology, like climate change and cyberbullying.

Geetanjali wants to avoid eggs, wants to do research

Kishori Geetanjali said that from the time she was in her second or third grade, she started to think about how she could use science and technology to bring about social change. The teenager said that when she was 10, she told her parents she wanted to research carbon nanotube sensor technology at the Denver Water Quality Research Lab. Asked about food, Geetanjali said that we very rarely use eggs. I eat cookies without eggs. I made bread recently and it was very good. I’m proud of it.