GitHub removes all non-essential cookies from its service

Today we have to suffer cookies on any website, including this one. In accordance with European regulations, we are obligated to show you this message the first time you enter the web. It is undoubtedly a burden, but it is the law.

Cookie acceptance messages are displayed everywhere due to EU law. In most cases, we accept and continue our browsing activity. But Microsoft announced today that it has removed all cookie banners from GitHub. Recall that the Redmond giant bought the service barely two years ago.

GitHub removes cookie notifications

To get rid of cookie notifications, Microsoft has removed all non-essential cookies from GitHub. When we visit GitHub, Microsoft will not send any information to third-party analytics services.

“We also promise that in the future we will only use cookies that are necessary to serve GitHub.com. GitHub has a long history of prioritizing developer privacy, often going beyond any legal requirements, including extending EU privacy protections to all users, regardless of location. Developers shouldn’t have to sacrifice their privacy to collaborate on Git, ”wrote Nat Friedman of the GitHub team.

This purchase, like many others from the Redmond giant, foreshadowed the worst. Reminiscences of the past are still present and things are still viewed with skepticism. The reality is that people initially turned to GitLab because of doubts about its work.

Two years later, the worst and most disturbing omens have disappeared. GitHub continues to operate independently. So much so that neither the main page nor the others show their membership in Microsoft.