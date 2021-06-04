World
Given the labor shortage in the construction industry, an escape game to attract young people to the building trade – ScoopCube
“For almost 30 years, construction companies have struggled to attract young people. As a result, the youngest are at risk today.” In the face of this alarming observation by Roland Delzers, President of the Association of Crafts and Small Builders of Tarn-et-Garonne (Capeb 82), a solution: Introduce, employ and train young people about the construction industry. And therefor…