Glacier in Hindi: Glacier erupts in avalanche in Chamoli Uttarak and climate change impact expert: Experts say if glacier burst in Chamoli is the result of climate change

Uttarakhand, famous for its scenic beauty, witnessed a very painful accident on Sunday. In view of the city of Chamoli here, the unleashed Dhauliganga was swept away in its stream. So far, this deluge is believed to have originated from the glacier eruption, but experts still advise waiting. In the midst of this, a big picture is seen of the crisis hovering over the Himalayas. The lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report told Shatakshi Asthana for Navbharat Times Online that at first glance this appears to be a climate change-related event because the global warming causes glaciers to melt. However, no data is currently available for more information on this subject. The data available on the Himalayas, which we call the “third pole” of the world, will not put an end to the crisis which is expressed. In such a situation, the question arises as to what is happening in the Himalayan glaciers and despite all efforts, where are we?

What caused the avalanches?

According to Dr Anjal, the “IPCC Special Report on Oceans and Cryospheres in Climate Change” states that climate change has altered the number and intensity of natural disasters. Scientists believe that in some areas, avalanches with wet snow have increased, while the risk of flooding has also increased at low altitudes. IPCC global reports have indicated an increase in the number and intensity of such incidents in the future. Concerns have been expressed in at least two of these reports (1.5 degrees and SROCC). Assistant Professor Mohammad Farooq Azam of IIT Indore also told Navbharat Times Online that more global warming increases avalanche risk. In fact, avalanches are caused by the excessive weight of snow or rock on the slope. However, he clarifies that there is a glacier eruption behind the Chamoli incident, or an explosion of clouds, or the sliding caused by a storm in the glacial lake or the water filling the ice, it is too early to to say it. He also expressed the possibility that a snowflake has slipped due to the snowfall that has occurred in recent weeks.

Effect of climate change?

A big question is whether the Chamoli incident can be considered a direct effect of climate change? On this subject, Dr Anjan explains: “Yes, of course, these incidents are linked to climate change. The effect of global warming on glaciers has been widely studied. A recent HI-MAP report from ICIMOD also highlighted this. The report found that the temperature in the Hindukush region of the Himalayas is increasing and the effect of the global temperature increase is more on the Himalayas due to the height. A year ago, in the Hindukush Himalayan assessment report by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), there were concerns that two-thirds of Himalayan glaciers would melt if global emissions did not decrease by here 2100.

What is happening in the Himalayas?

To what extent global warming is affected here, it can be understood from this that even if the global temperature rise is controlled below 1.5 degrees Celsius, it will be at least 1.8 degrees Celsius in the Himalayan region of Hindukush. 2.2 degrees Celsius there too. A Science Advances study found that between 2000 and 2016, billions of tons of snow melted each year in the Himalayas. This is double the snowmelt between 1975 and 2000. This shows that snow also melts quickly with increasing temperature. According to lead author Joshua Maurer of the Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University, a quarter of the region’s ice has melted in 40 years.

At the same time, Professor Farooq’s research published in the Journal of Glaciology in 2018 clearly indicates that Himalayan glaciers are affected by climate change like glaciers in the world’s mountain ranges. A report from Nature Geoscience was informed of how the temperature in the Tibetan Plateau region increases as the humidity in the air increases, resulting in more snow in the winter. An avalanche occurs in winter due to the increasing weight of the snow. At the same time, the summer rainwater captures the cracks and produces landslides, and then an avalanche occurs.

How big is the climate change crisis in India?

Professor Farooq explains that the Indian government has paid more attention to glaciers since the Paris Agreement, but there is less information about them than in the Alps, Alaska or Antarctica. At the same time, Dr Anjal is giving some good news about it. He says that according to Climate Action Tracker, a website that tracks the country’s commitment to climate change, India can meet its NDC target in advance with the help of current policies. Over the past two years, many expectations have been raised in the budget, but it can be improved even now. According to the analysis, the non-fossil energy production capacity can be 60-65% by 2030, which will represent 40-43% of electricity production. India’s emissions intensity will be 37-39% lower in 2030 compared to 2005.

He explains that India must once again increase its forests. India passed a bill giving communities the right to save their forests, but it was not implemented. Giving communities the right to use their own forest resources to restore forests will not only help them cope with climate change, but will also benefit from avoiding it.

What should a person do in such a situation?

The impact of global warming is known on the Himalayas. In such a situation, it is also important to know how much danger is caused by the human activities taking place in that area. Dr Anjan says the Himalayan region is very fragile and its potential needs to be used very carefully. The environment is one of the reasons for the ongoing changes and other human activities contributing to it. At the same time, Professor Farooq also says, “Anything that increases air pollution will warm the climate and increase natural disasters like snow, glaciers, forests, heavy rains and landslides.”

According to Dr. Anjan, after this incident, he wishes to draw attention to three aspects. Firstly, climate change is real, it affects our lives and this too in many ways. Second, we need to focus more on tackling this problem and taking action to avoid the effects of long lasting climate change. Third, the Himalayas are the least supervised area in the world. Therefore, it is necessary to pay more attention to our glaciers. More resources should be mobilized for this purpose. The more these are studied, the more impact we will get that will help formulate policies to avoid such incidents.

Citing the example of Bhutan, Dr Anjal explained, “Bhutan has not only protected its vast natural wealth, but has also used it for the people. The development of hydropower by India with Bhutan is an excellent way to achieve this ”. He said Bhutan is proposing environmental targets while developing such project plans. He said: “My experience with professionals in Bhutan is that senior officials sit down and have a detailed discussion about projects that have a serious impact on the environment. They have shown how the barriers can be reduced and the benefits can be increased. We should learn from Bhutan about this.

