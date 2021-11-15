glasgow:-between-disappointment-and-hope

Little more than a declaration of good intentions. Optimists struggle to point to the progress of the Glasgow Climate Summit, but they can barely offer vague, unquantifiable commitments. Both in the final declaration and in the partial agreements on methane or deforestation, proposals for change are made, but the concretion is left for later and that is serious in a crisis in which the meter does not stop and time is stopped. it ends: what we do not do in the next ten years will be irremediable.

How many more summits like this can we afford? What happened in Glasgow reflects well the type of ambivalence in which we find ourselves. Between inertia and the urgency of change, between scientific evidence and immediate economic interests, between needs and the real power of intervention. Those who fight against climate change are again torn between disappointment and voluntarism, between catastrophism and hope. They know that a speech that emphasizes the coming catastrophe serves to awaken consciences, but it can end up being paralyzing. Drawing a horizon of powerlessness can be demobilizing. That is why they have tried to criticize the lack of substantial progress but avoiding promoting the idea that inertias are so strong, the economic interests concerned so powerful and governments so weak that nothing can be expected.

The explicit recognition by governments that they have not done enough so far is only a sign of bad conscience in the face of a collective failure for which they are responsible. With one hand they sign emission reduction commitments and with the other they approve large subsidies for fossil fuels. To see in which direction we are moving, you just have to follow the money. A report by the North American organization Friends of the Earth and Oil Change International revealed last October that between 2018 and 2020 the countries of the G 20 allocated 188. 000 millions of dollars to finance oil, gas and coal projects through their development finance institutions, agencies export credit and multilateral development banks. That figure was 2.5 times higher than that for renewable energy projects. Among the twenty countries that have signed a commitment in Glasgow not to continue financing this type of project abroad, there are not many of those that do it the most, among them China and Japan. And of course, the agreement does not include any limitation to tax advantages and direct subsidies within each country.

Having placed climate change at the center of the political agenda is precisely the most substantial achievement of the environmental movement. But once the general conscience is awakened, what has to make it possible to transform fear into political action is hope. The certainty that change is possible. For this reason, in the eternal dilemma of whether the bottle is half full or half empty, everyone has made an effort these days to place it in the middle. In the words of Barack Obama, “important progress has been made, but we are not even close to where we should be.”

If we had not done anything so far, at the end of this century the average temperature of the planet would be 4.5 degrees higher than that of the pre-industrial era. A hell. With the currently signed emission reduction commitments, the increase will be, if all comply, 2.9 degrees. And with Glasgow’s promises still to be finalized, they could drop to 2.4. A substantial difference. The problem is that it is not enough and we no longer have margin. The time to act is running out. To achieve the objective set in the Paris Agreement that the average temperature does not rise by more than 1.5ºC at the end of the century, emissions would have to fall by 45% compared to 2010. How to do it is exactly what has been avoided to specify.