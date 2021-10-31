glasgow-cop26:-boris-johnson's-big-diplomatic-gamble-in-the-post-brexit-era

No one doubts the honesty of Boris Johnson’s effort to save the planet. Despite having flirted, during his times as a provocative political columnist in the Daily Telegraph , with a certain hooligan denial of climate change, the British prime minister drinks from conservationist sources firmly rooted in the United Kingdom. His father, Stanley Johnson, instilled in him a concern and love for biodiversity. His close friend Zac Goldsmith, a libertarian conservative and environmentalist who for years directed the weekly The Ecologist , has established in the politician the clear notion of which is the correct side of History. “If the climate is changing, I don’t see why I can’t change my ideas,” Johnson said to justify past mistakes.

The COP 26, which began this Sunday in Glasgow (Scotland), is the most complex and relevant international summit that a British government has had to face in recent decades. It was the perfect occasion to show the rest of the world that the Global Britain ( Global Britain ) of the post-Brexit era was a reality. London could be a relevant international actor with its “freedom” reconquered. The added possibility of holding the meeting in the Scottish city also gave Johnson the possibility of filling his streets with Union Jacks (the tricolor flag of the United Kingdom) and showing the independence movement the advantages to remain part of a large economy.

The delay of the conference, originally scheduled for November 2020 but relegated to Because of the pandemic, it also offered the Johnson government the opportunity to buy time and deploy the necessary diplomatic effort to make the summit a success. Alok Sharma, Secretary of State for International Development and President of the COP 20, has tirelessly traveled the world to scratch commitments from the main participating countries. Even Johnson’s political rivals acknowledge the Secretary of State’s efforts. The problem is, they point out, in that the Government as a whole has not been able to deploy the coordinated activity that the French Administration launched for a year before, to ensure the success of the Paris Conference of 2015.

“The time has come for our Prime Minister to stop being lazy in the sun, start behaving like a statesman and get Glasgow is the diplomatic success that it should be, ”the Labor spokesman for environmental affairs – and former party leader – Ed Miliband reproached Johnson just three weeks ago. The prime minister was on vacation in the luxurious villa in Marbella that his friend Zac Goldsmith had lent him, curiously enough. And the idea was beginning to spread that the COP 26 could end up being a fiasco. The Chinese and Russian leaders, Xi Jiaping and Vladimir Putin, had already announced that they would not make an appearance in the Scottish city, and many countries had not yet delivered their short-term plans (for 2030) reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, as established by the Paris Climate Treaty. “We need an acceleration in the actions of this government and of governments around the world,” claimed Miliband. “Even if it is at the last minute, the prime minister must treat this summit with the seriousness it deserves.”

Denialist MPs

It is not fair to reproach Johnson for lack of seriousness in an issue that has even led him to confront the hard wing of his Conservative Party, fearful that the prime minister’s environmental zeal – and the measures he has promoted – will be too costly for voters more concerned about making ends meet than about the health of the planet. Steve Baker, the Eurosceptic MP responsible for the strategy that brought down Theresa May’s government and brought Johnson to power, has now led the group of deniers seriously questioning Downing Street policies amid a deep energy crisis that It has affected the cost of living for the British. “The more I study the matter, the more I am concerned that we are running a ruinous economic experiment when we can least afford it,” Baker wrote recently. “With their radical plans to completely decarbonize 2050 our economy – the so-called Net Zero -, the poorest will end up paying more than the rest for these fantasies ”, he assured.

The electoral program of the Conservative Party of 2019, the year of Johnson’s electoral victory, made emphasizing the promise of carbon dioxide neutrality for 2050, to which not only the UK has committed but 18 of the 20 richest nations in the world. It has been, however, the prime minister’s ambitious race to promise more and more “green future”, without specifying at what cost and how he will finance it, which has made his party colleagues more nervous, more aware of the upcoming elections than of global warming predicted for the end of this century. Reduction of 78% of carbon dioxide emissions for 2035; ban on cars with gasoline or diesel for 2030; disappearance of gas boilers in homes for 2035… The race to get no one to beat green undermines the credibility of Johnson’s plans. Much more so when its Minister of Economy, Rishi Sunak, presents the first rigorous post-pandemic and post-Brexit budget and barely makes any mention of the challenge of climate change. And it even points out that it will continue without increasing the tax burden on domestic flights or gasoline consumption. A blow to Johnson’s environmental credibility.

But if the most eccentric and popular British politician of the last decades has shown one thing, it is his ability to get out of any mess with a mixture of sympathy and rhetoric. To which can be added a lowering of expectations and the right slogan. Paradoxically, at a time when relations between the United Kingdom and France are going through their most delicate moment due to the fishing conflict in the waters of the English Channel, the objective set by the Johnson Government for the COP 26 translates into a success by saving Paris: “We have to leave this summit with the credibility intact of having kept the commitment of 1.5 degrees alive”, Sharma assured this Sunday.

That was the great conquest of Paris: a treaty that legally bound to maintain the global temperature 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels (between 1850 and 1900). Johnson’s great achievement will be that the bicycle remains standing, and that humanity continues to pedal. Although, with his usual bombast, the conservative politician has compared the climate crisis to the fall of the Roman Empire these days.

