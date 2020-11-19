Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities And Forecast 2026 |Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature

Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.40 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are Cipla,Viviscal,Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature,

Segmentation:Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market

Global Alopecia Treatment

(Hair Loss)

By Disease Type

(Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Ciatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis),

Drug Type

(Minoxidil, Finasteride, Cyclosporine and Others),

Gender

(Male, Female),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Topical, Injectable),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN ALOPECIA TREATMENT (HAIR LOSS) MARKET

Rising Geriatric Population

According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

