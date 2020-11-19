Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Growth Prospects and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026||Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Development and advancement in the technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology

(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision),

Ultrasound Technology

(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound),

Application

(Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology),

End- User

(Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Rise in public & private investments is driving the market.

Increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases is driving the market.

Market Restraints

Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

High cost of the technique is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.

In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.

