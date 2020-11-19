Global Bioinformatics Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities And Forecast 2026 |Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Bioinformatics Marketis expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026 from USD 7.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bioinformatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Partek (US), DNASTAR (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), DNAnexus, Inc. (US), Genebio (Switzerland), ASEBIO (Spain), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), abm Inc.(Canada) a few among others.