Global CRISPR Gene-Editing Market 2020-2027 Major Players Hitting the Reset Button ||Applied StemCell, ACEA BIO, Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

CRISPR gene-editing market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 23.35 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide and expanding the application of CRISPR technology by innovative research from the different academic organizations are the key factors for market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CRISPR gene-editing market are Applied StemCell, ACEA BIO, Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, Cellectis, Precision Biosciences, Caribou Biosciences, Inc, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, OriGene Technologies, Inc, Novartis AG, New England Biolabs among others

Global CRISPR Gene-Editing Market By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Autoimmune/Inflammatory), Application (Genome Engineering, Disease Models, Functional Genomics and Others), Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, Zinc Finger Nucleases and Others), Services (Design Tools, Plasmid and Vector, Cas9 and g-RNA, Delivery System Products and Others), Products (GenCrispr/Cas9 kits, GenCrispr Cas9 Antibodies, GenCrispr Cas9 Enzymes and Others), End-Users (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Drivers and Restraints of the CRISPR Gene-Editing Industry

High prevalence of cancer worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Joint ventures by biotechnical companies for the advancement of genetic engineering for the development of CRISPR worldwide can also boost the market growth

Expanding the application of CRISPR technology by innovative research from the different academic organizations also enhances the market growth

High finance in research and development also acts as a driving factor in the growth of this market

Probable mistreatment of CRISPR gene editing device and CRISPR/Cas genome editing device is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for the production of disease specific novel CRISPR gene editing can also hamper the market growth

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries restricts the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Therapeutic

Oncology

Autoimmune/Inflammatory

By Application

Genome Engineering

Disease Models

Functional Genomics

Others

By Technology

CRISPR/Cas9

Zinc Finger Nucleases

Others

By Services

Design Tools

Plasmid and Vector

Cas9 and g-RNA

Delivery System Products

Others

By Products

GenCrispr/Cas9 kits

GenCrispr Cas9 Antibodies

GenCrispr Cas9 Enzymes

Others

By End-Users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

