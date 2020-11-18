Global Medical Robotic System Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide, Leading Players -Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Medical Robotic System Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This Global Medical Robotic System Market report underlines the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market data analysed and evaluated in this Global Medical Robotic System Market report makes you achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of industry. Global Medical Robotic System Market report truly acts as a backbone to the business.

Rise in technological advancements and increased adoption of these systems worldwide has been one of the major driving factors for the market growth. This trend will see the market rise from an initial estimated value of USD 7.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased acceptance of these systems is also acting as a major market driver.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robotic System Market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Market Definition:

Medical robotic systems are self-powered devices aimed at guiding the surgeon, his positioning and manipulation of surgical instruments. These systems aid in performing minimally invasive surgeries effectively and efficiently with utmost precision. They have been variedly used in different types of surgeries already with a high success rate.

US in the region of North America dominated the market share in 2017, and it is set to stay at top again by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Type (Orthopedic Surgical Robots, Neurosurgical Robots, Laparoscopy Robots, Steerable Robotic Catheters, Rehabilitation Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, Emergency Response Robots, Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots), Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Telemedicine, Laparoscopy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Drivers:

Increased advancements in the technology and overall adoption is acting as a factor which is driving the market growth

The demand for medical robotic system is on the rise due to their advantages in minimally invasive surgeries and their enhanced abilities in precise procedures

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledgeable professionals to utilize the robots and their systems act as a major restraint for the market

High cost of installation and maintenance of these systems also causes the market to be restrained

