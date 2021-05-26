Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market 2021:Shaping A New Growth Cycle||Players-Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics

International Point-of-Care Testing market report offers the best market and business solutions to medical device industry in this rapidly revolutionizing market place to thrive in the market. Market definition of the document gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions can be utilized well by the medical device industry to take better steps for selling goods and services. Point-of-Care Testing market analysis report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics.

The global point-of-care testing (POCT) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 49.77 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on point-of-care testing (POCT) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is escalating the growth of point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “point-of-care testing ” and its commercial landscape What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Scope and Market Size

The global point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, prescription, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into glucose monitoring, cardiometabolic testing, infectious disease testing, coagulation testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, tumor/cancer marker testing, urinalysis testing, cholesterol testing, hematology testing, drugs-of-abuse testing and fecal occult testing. Cardiometabolic testing is further segmented into cardiac markers, blood gas/electrolytes testing kits, hba1c testing kits and lipids testing. Infectious disease testing is further segmented into influenza testing kits, HIV testing kits, hepatitis C testing kits, sexually-transmitted diseases testing kits, tropical diseases testing kits, healthcare-associated infections, respiratory infections testing kits and others. Cholesterol testing is further segmented into prothrombin time testing kits and activated clotting time testing kit.

On the basis of technology, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into lateral flow assays, dipsticks, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, agglutination assays, flow-through, solid phase and biosensors.

On the basis of prescription, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into OTC testing and prescription-based testing.

On the basis of application, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into cardio metabolic testing, infectious disease testing, nephrology testing, drug-of-abuse (DoA) testing, blood glucose testing, pregnancy testing and cancer biomarker testing.

On the basis of end-use, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research laboratories and home-care settings. Hospitals are further segmented into emergency department critical-care unit, general ward and others. Clinics are further segmented into physicians clinic and diagnostic clinic.

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Drivers:

The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is escalating the growth of point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

The rise in funding by multiple sources across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

The increase in the incidences of target diseases and infectious diseases among population such as coronavirus and increase in demand for POC tests due to the divisions such as operating room, cath labs, ICU, emergency room and neonatal intensive care units among others in order to provide effective and rapid patient care accelerate the point-of-care testing (POCT) market growth.

The rise in demand for home healthcare encouraging manufacturers to commercialize portable products that are user-friendly and emergence of smartphone-oriented healthcare solutions, digital technologies and embedded vision-based solutions further influence the point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

Additionally, rise in significance of POC diagnostics in environmental monitoring and public health, rise in number of CLIA-waived POC tests, increase in technological advancement and surge in healthcare expenditure positively affect the point-of-care testing (POCT) market.

Furthermore, growth in provider awareness about novel technologies and rise in demand for POC tests with multiplexing capabilities extend profitable opportunities to the point-of-care testing (POCT) market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Restraints:

On the other hand, high cost associated with the products, pricing pressure owing to reimbursement cuts and budget constraints and stringent regulatory policies are the factors expected to obstruct the point-of-care testing (POCT) market growth.

Lack of alignment with definitive central lab methods and reluctance to change existing diagnostic practices are projected to challenge the point-of-care testing (POCT) market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.