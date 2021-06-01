Global Restorative Dentistry Market Overview – Opportunities, Vendors, Types, Applications, Forecast 2026

Market Scenario

Global Restorative Dentistry market is expected to reach USD 21.27 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.

The Global Restorative Dentistry market is segmented based on based on product, end-user, and region.

By Product type – Restorative Materials, Implants, Prosthetics, Restorative Equipment.

By End-users – Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Dental Schools & Research Institutes. By region – North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa

Restorative dentistry is the study, diagnosis, and management of teeth disease and supporting structure of teeth. It includes endodontics, periodontics and prosthodontics and these are basically used in sealants/filling, inlays, onlays, crown/bridges, CAD/CAM, VENEERS.

Major Market Drivers:

• Increasing number of dental practices.

• New digital density technology.

• Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and implant.

• Increasing number of dental tourism.

Restraint:

• High cost of product hinders the growth of this market.

• Less reimbursement of dental procedure restrains this market.

Global Restorative Dentistry Market

Strategic Developments in the Global Restorative Dentistry Market:

In 2018, Inverness Graham (U.S.) acquired Vista Dental (U.S.).By this acquisition, the company enhanced the business growth in the dental restorative market.

In 2017, Dentsply Sirona (U.S.) acquired RTD (France) company. By this acquisition, a company acquired outstanding shares of RTD. According to an agreement, Dentsply Sirona continued to support and growth of the brand and private label business of RTD.

Product Insights:

Restorative materials and restorative equipment segment are expected to reveal exponential CAGR throughout the forecast period due to innovative product launches, and the increasing number of dental implantation procedures across the globe.

The North American region is playing the principal role in the global restorative dentistry market due to an increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures in the U.S. and Canada. Though, Asia-Pacific will be the second major market in the proximate. The presence of innovative dental advanced technology and the rising incidence of losing teeth, tooth decay, and other dental complications in the region

Scope of the Global Restorative Dentistry Market Report

Global Restorative Dentistry Market, Product

• Restorative Materials

• Implants

• Prosthetics

• Restorative Equipment

Global Restorative Dentistry Market, by End Users

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Dental Laboratories

• Dental Schools & Research

Global Restorative Dentistry Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East

• Africa

Global Restorative Dentistry Market Key Players

• COLTENE Group

• Septodont Holding

• Voco GmbH

• Ultradent Products, Inc

• Zimmer Biomet

• Institut Straumann AG

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• 3M

• Danaher

• Dentsply Sirona

• SDI Limited SHOFU DENTAL

• BISCO, Inc.

• Datenschutz

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• BOTISS

• KaVo Kerr

• Keystone Dental, Inc.

• Jensen Dental

• VITA

• Zhermack SpA

• Zubler.

