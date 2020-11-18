Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market (COVID – 19 Updates) 2020 to See Stunning Growth Worldwide, Leading Players -Novartis AG, AstaReal AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market report underlines the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market data analysed and evaluated in this Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market report makes you achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of industry. Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market report truly acts as a backbone to the business.

Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market is rising gradually with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The growing prevalence of sarcopenia by increasing old age population and adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle is the major factor that contributes in the growth of global sarcopenia treatment market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global sarcopenia treatment market are Novartis AG, AstaReal AB, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Biophytis, Metabolic Technologies, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Danone SA, Pfizer Inc., Abbott, Biogen, GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Nestlé, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Amway, Zydus Cadila, Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health, Inc. among others

Competitive Analysis:

Global sarcopenia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sarcopenia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market

Sarcopenia is a progressive skeletal muscle disorder. It involves the loss of muscle mass and strength due to natural aging process. This condition affects the gait and overall ability of body to perform normal tasks. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), the muscle loss starts from the age of 40. The major causes of sarcopenia could be sedentary lifestyle, malnutrition and unhealthy food intake. The increasing population of people aged more than 60 and the increasing cases of malnutrition worldwide are the major factors that would boost up the global market of sarcopenia treatment.

Market Drivers

Prevelance of geriatric population is expected to boost the market growth

Increasing adoption of vitamins and dietary supplements among the ageing population for better treatment of this disorder also acts as a market driver

Surging research and development activities for the treatment of sarcopenia also acts as a driver for this market

Rising cases of malnutrition due to poor nutritional intake can also augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness among people regarding the muscle loss can act as a major restraint for this market

Lack of skilled medical profession for the diagnosis of this disorder is also less; this factor can also restrict the growth of this market

High cost of protein supplement and unavailability of sarcopenia treatment drugs can also impede the market growth

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Segmentation: Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market

By Therapy Type

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Vitamin/ Dietary Supplements

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, AstaMed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. launches a partnership with Kelly-Ross & Associates, Inc., this partnership will enhance the access for sufferers of muscle-loss disease, also providing affordable discounted pricing of AstaMed MYO with a quality customer service

In April 2019, Mysurable S.R.L., developed mioTest, a system based effective and simple validated tools for identifying the risk of sarcopenia. The system can assess muscle mass composition including level of hydration in a non-invasive way

