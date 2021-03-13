Global Times Furious on Quad Summit said India cannot encroach on an inch of Chinese land: India cannot take an inch of Chinese land

Strong points:

China was energized following the meeting of the four countries of America, India, Japan and Australia. The Chinese official Siren Global Times has been eclipsed and threatens to threaten India. The Global Times said it won’t help.

Hu Shijin, editor of the Global Times, wrote: “The quad mechanism will not help India take an inch of Chinese territory, nor will it prevent Japan from moving the guard vessel. Chinese coasts in the strait near the Chinese Diaoyu Islands. Someone will help. This is an inferior strategic construct meant to serve America’s interests. It can only bring psychological relief. ”

First Quad Summit: How India, America, Japan and Australia will surround China through Quad? Learn the complete planning

China shouldn’t unite to target a third party: China

Hours before the quadrennial meeting began on Friday, China issued a statement saying that exchanges and cooperation among member countries of this organization should be based on mutual understanding and not target third parties. It is clear that China is pointing towards itself. Referring to China’s response to the Quad conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said exchanges and cooperation between countries should be to help increase mutual understanding and trust. between countries rather than targeting third parties or third parties.

He said that we hope that the countries concerned will respect the principle of openness, inclusiveness and benefit for all and will avoid forming special groups and do such tasks which are in the interest of peace, stability. and regional prosperity. In fact, China is in a state of mind regarding this Quad meeting. This is why China also said a few days ago that the four countries will do things that are beneficial for regional peace and stability, not “counterproductive”.

Joe Biden sent a strong message to China at the quadrennial meeting

Giving a clear message to China, US President Joe Biden told leaders of Quad countries on Friday that a “ free and open ” Indo-Pacific region was essential for their countries. He said the United States was determined to work closely with its partners and partners in the region to achieve a state of stability. Biden told the Quad’s first digital leadership conference that the “ Quad ” was going to be an important platform for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. He said the “Quad” has emerged as a new mechanism to increase cooperation.

The conference was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of member countries. The “Quad” is actually a group of four countries: India, Japan, Australia and America. “The quad will be important in the Indo-Pacific region and I look forward to working closely with all of you in the years to come,” Biden said. He said: “An open and independent Indo-Pacific region is necessary for our countries”. He said: “This group is particularly important because it is dedicated to practical solutions and tangible results.” Biden indirectly pointed the finger at China saying, “We know our commitments … Our region is governed by international law, we are all committed to universal values ​​and are free from any pressure, but I am in our perspective. he. ‘Biden told Prime Minister Modi: “It was great to see you.”