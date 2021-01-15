Global virus death toll reaches 2 million: Corona virus kills 2 million people worldwide

Strong points:

In India, with the vaccination campaign starting today, the death toll from Corona worldwide has reached 20 lakhs, the equivalent of the population of Brussels, Maize and Vienna.

The worldwide death toll from the Corona virus rose to around 2 million on Friday. Although many countries have started vaccination in order to control the epidemic, there is a problem getting vaccinated in poor and less developed countries. The corona virus first appeared in the city of Wuhan in China in December 2019.

Data on the number of deaths collected by Jones Hopkins University are comparable to those of the population of Brussels, Maize and Vienna. The first million people died in eight months, but the next 1 million people died in less than four months. These death figures have been reported by government agencies around the world, while the actual number of deaths from the disease may be higher as many other causes of death were also reported early in the epidemic.

Dr Ashish Jha, an epidemiologist at Brown University’s School of Public Health, said many people have died. He said the scientific community has done an amazing job. In wealthy countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Canada and Germany, work has been undertaken to keep millions of people safe. He received at least one dose of the vaccine.

There are many countries where the vaccine has not reached. Many experts believe this could be a busy year in Iran, India, Mexico and Brazil as well. Half of the people around the world who died from Kovid-19 were from these countries. A vaccination campaign is underway in rich countries but there are many obstacles to conducting this campaign in poor countries. These include a poor health system, poor transportation system, corruption, and lack of electricity to keep vaccines in the freezer.

Rich countries bought most of the doses of the Kovid-19 vaccine. Kovacs, a UN-backed project launched to deliver the vaccine to developing countries around the world, has struggled with vaccines, funding and logistics issues.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, senior scientist at the World Health Organization, said this year it is not possible to meet the goal of vaccinating 70% of the world's population. He said that even if the vaccination is given in certain countries or places, it will not protect people from infection around the world.