Global Warming Tipping Point: Global Warming Has Already Passed Irreversible Tipping Point Scientists Warn Who From Biggest Mission To North Pole

Washington

Due to the increase in global warming, the level of damage to the earth has increased so much that it cannot be improved even if it wants to. Scientists have warned that our next generation may not see the ice that freezes in the summer in the Arctic Ocean. Most of this ocean at the North Pole was previously frozen even in summer. Global warming has significantly slowed the rate of seawater ice accumulation in this region.

the next generation will not see arctic ice

Scientist Marcus Rex, who led the largest ever Arctic expedition, warned that our next generation will not be able to see the summer ice of the Arctic Ocean. Marcus Rex led the world’s largest mission to the North Pole. It involved over 300 scientists from 20 countries, who also carried out extensive research in the Arctic.

It is now impossible to eliminate the effects of global warming

Presenting the expedition’s first discoveries to the world in the German capital of Berlin, Marcus said researchers have found arctic ice is retreating faster than ever. The disappearance of summer ice floes in the Arctic is like detonating the first landmine in a mine. When we try to fend off global warming, it comes close to us.

The Arctic will become ice-free in the next 10 years

Scientists involved in the Rs 12 billion expedition spent 389 days in the Arctic. The team returned to Germany in October last year. The team released its first report on Tuesday, analyzing 15 terabytes of data collected and more than 1,000 ice samples. In which it was said that the Arctic Ocean is slowly dying. Scientists say that over the next 10 years, the Arctic Ocean will be completely free of summer ice.

Temperature 10 degrees higher than in 1890

The data collected during the expedition includes readings of the atmosphere, ocean, sea ice and ecosystems. Rex said scientists found that the ice in the Arctic Ocean had shrunk considerably in the spring of 2020. Compared to the situation 10 years ago from today, this is less than half . The ice was half the thickness and the temperature was 10 degrees warmer than the Fram expedition led in the 1890s by explorers and scientists Fridtjof Nansen and Hjalmar Johansson.