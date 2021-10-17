gloria-steinem:-“authoritarianism-begins-with-control-over-women's-bodies”

Gloria Steinem (Toledo, Ohio, United States, 87 years) opens the door of his Manhattan apartment with a huge porcelain smile and vitality that disarms. She continues to wear, now gray and somewhat shorter, that unmistakable mane with a parted in the middle that, together with her aviator-style sunglasses, made her so identifiable, so iconic, in the images of rallies and demonstrations. Living legend of the feminist revolution of the 70, Steinem likes to talk, above all, about the present. Next week she will receive the Princess of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities in Spain, a country that, despite being an inveterate traveler, she is visiting for the first time. Since her work as a journalist, writer and activist, she has been fighting for women’s rights for more than half a century.

Delgada , dressed in black, neat, beautiful and flirtatious, she lights up with the here and now, but laughs cheerfully remembering anecdotes. It is easy to imagine the young reporter infiltrating as a playboy bunny to denounce the conditions of those girls; to the tireless fundraiser who performed at the 87 in Donald Trump’s office and tore a check from 500 Dollars; to the woman who, sharing a taxi with the authors Saul Bellow and Gay Talese, heard the latter refer to her like this: “Do you know that every year a pretty girl comes to New York and pretends to be a writer? Well, Gloria is this year’s pretty girl. ”

Question. Today’s gay tales are more unlikely to say such things to a woman’s face, but do you think they still think about it?

Answer. As for what literary critics take seriously, that gender difference probably still occurs. A horrible writer, in my opinion, like Philip Roth is taken more seriously and more remembered than, say, Mary McCarthy, who is from the same era. I think we have made progress on matters of race. If James Baldwin were alive today he would probably have more recognition . We are better than before, anyway. The Internet has been a democratizing force, in a sense, because everyone can be their own publisher and reach an audience that in the past would have been more restricted by male publishers. Even so, if you look at the institutions, for example The New York Times or the newspapers in other countries, the people who make professional judgments are disproportionately white men.

P. In 1970 magazine Time published his famous essay: What it would be like if women won . [Hablaba de que la biología no es destino, que a los hombres también se les liberaría de las responsabilidades que se les atribuye por serlo, que las mujeres ocuparían la mitad de cargos electos…] Do you think women have won?

R. I think we have won a lot. In those days, for example, if a woman was raped, the question asked by judges and even journalists was often what she did in that neighborhood, why did she wear those clothes … That is no longer the case. There is a greater assumption that our bodies, whether we are male or female, belong to us.

P . What did it do to you, a feminist, what made you look at how things were and say: I don’t buy it?

R. I think I experienced very special circumstances, which can be considered lucky or not, and one is that I did not go to school regularly until I had 12 years because my parents traveled continuously. So I missed a lot of the normalization [de las ideas de género] that was in the classroom. That was fortunate, because children have a genuine conception of justice. Look around the world, in any language, it’s a children’s phrase: It’s not fair!.

P. In his memories (My life on the road) highlights how fundamental the figure of her father was in that lack of gender awareness.

R. Yes, because I was his comrade. We had a regular joke when we were riding the elevator. I was very little, maybe five years old, and when everyone was silent I had to ask him: “Dad, what did you tell them?” And he answered me, so that they would listen to him: “I told them: stay with your 50. 000 Dollars!”. And the people who were in shock . Life was full of games like that. When I was in high school and at university I always felt that there was another way to live your life, different from the conventional one, that there was no reason to conform to the norm.