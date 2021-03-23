Gloval joins the #EmpleoParaTodos project to promote the professional integration of people with disabilities

The company joined the Manifesto of Capabilities, with which it sealed its commitment to the values ​​that define diversity and inclusion, as the basis for achieving the full inclusion of people with disabilities.

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 23 March 2021



The Gloval Group, a full-service real estate appraisal, engineering and consultancy firm, joins the #EmpleoParaTodos project, of the Adecco Foundation, to help the most vulnerable find jobs that allow them to normalize their lives and help them to ” avoid social exclusion.

More specifically, the alliance will focus its actions on promoting the employment of people with disabilities: a commitment that began with the signing of the Aptitude Manifesto, of the Adecco Foundation, by the management of Gloval, which reflects the core values ​​that define diversity and inclusion. and in which all the workforce has been involved. In addition, and in order for this agreement to be permeable to the organization and its professionals, and to have continuity over time, awareness-raising actions will be carried out in the coming weeks with the aim of normalizing disability. and joint liability in matters. inclusion.

For Marina Rubio, Director of Human Resources at Gloval, “thanks to this initiative, which has the firm commitment of Group Management, Gloval will be able to support the important social work of helping people with disabilities through employment. And in this way, we will continue to strengthen our corporate values ​​of equal opportunities, diversity and the promotion of talent ”.

For his part, Francisco Mesonero, Director General of the Adecco Foundation, “the COVID-19 crisis has intensified the vulnerability of people with disabilities, already facing great difficulties before the pandemic. It is therefore essential that organizations take the initiative and bet on the creation of inclusive working environments, where the talent of each person is valued and where there are no labels. We are convinced that this collaboration will allow us to give a big boost to the professional integration of disabled people, so necessary in these times of crisis ”.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital