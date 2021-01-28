Glovo’s elearning project, recognized as the best technological and media project at the Totara Awards 2020

Glovot worked with Totara’s partner, Actua Solutions, to upgrade the skills of a growing global workforce of more than 5,000 customer service agents in 15 call centers with a new customer service management system. training (LMS). These agents ensure a smooth customer experience for the users of their home delivery service, whereby users can request pickup or delivery of anything.

This was chosen as the winning tech and media project as it is a prime example of a localized approach to supporting a diverse global workforce. Together with Actua Solutions, Glovo was able to create over 800 courses in just two months, with impressive user satisfaction ratings of 4.5 / 5. The e-learning platform is available in nine languages ​​for integration. and employee development, which reduces barriers to training. . The focus on measuring the effectiveness of each course and collecting feedback is also proving to be very effective as a way to constantly improve the system.

The training platform uses the hierarchy and audience capabilities of Totara Learn to easily manage audience diversity between teams and sites. Glovo now has the ability to create and deliver technical and soft skills training using images, descriptions and custom course times to ensure a personalized learning experience for agents around the world. Despite launching amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the LMS was launched in record time, while achieving impressive results for Glovo.

Miquel Gomez, Global Training Manager at Glovo said: I love that with Totara Learn we can develop the LMS we want. Whenever we ask Is it possible ?, the answer is S. The help from Actua Solutions is amazing.

Lars Hyland, Chief Learning Officer at Totara and Chief Judge for the Totara Awards 2020, said: “We are very proud of how our partners and clients have used the flexibility of Totara to support their employees and communities through a period of time. of unprecedented change and uncertainty. caused by the pandemic. Adaptability is an essential characteristic of successful organizations, and all are well equipped to respond positively in the future. These awards recognize the best of the projects we receive in terms of success, innovation and positive business / social impact. My congratulations to the Glovo and Actua Solutions teams for their victory ”.

Actua Solution is a Platinum Totara Partner based in Barcelona, ​​Spain, offering a full range of design, support and implementation services for e-learning platforms in hundreds of organizations. Other Totara clients include the American company specializing in a variety of clinical laboratory services Charles River and the multimedia group Grupo Planeta. As the winner, Glovo will receive a waka (a Maor canoe) made from genuine reclaimed Totara wood.

For the full list of winners, visit the Totara website or read the full Glovo case study here in English and here in Spanish.

HRDigital