LETTER SIZE

GLS Spain certified for its preventive measures against COVID-19

BY RRHHDigital, 12:15 – 13 December 2020



Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the international parcel and transport service provider GLS Spain has implemented extensive security measures to provide safe working conditions in its centers and on delivery. This was verified by an audit carried out by the international certifier Bureau Veritas.

The certification obtained shows that all GLS Spain work centers in the country comply with the guidelines established by the Ministry of Health in terms of prevention. According to Luis Doncel, Managing Director of GLS Iberia, Bureau Veritas accredits the commitment we have made since the start of the health crisis in promoting actions that allow us to provide a safe environment. From the first minute, the safety and health of all our employees, customers, transport partners and consignees has been our priority.

Comprehensive workplace examination

The Bureau Veritas certifier has verified the management of GLS Spain in the face of risks derived from COVID-19 with a complete and rigorous analysis of all these measures that the company applies and communicates effectively in various areas. The initiatives include good cleaning and hygiene practices in the centers, the provision of PPE and the installation of waste containers. Telecommuting has also been promoted to all staff who – depending on their position – can perform it, smart coronavirus contact tracing devices have been provided and specific awareness campaigns have been carried out on the correct use of the mask.

Quick adaptation of delivery processes

With a focus on protecting the health of all parties involved, GLS Spain has introduced contactless deliveries since the start of the pandemic. In addition, services have been made more flexible and digital processes have been added to provide more convenience and security to recipients. For example, the FlexDeliveryService, available in 22 European countries, has been activated nationally, allowing recipients to choose the one that suits them best from different delivery alternatives.

GLS Spain has also launched contactless services such as the IdentifierPINS service, with which the recipient receives his parcel after indicating to the dispatcher the PIN code received by SMS. In addition, thanks to the ContactlessSignel solution, the recipient can confirm the delivery of the parcel from their own mobile device.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital

SEND YOUR COMMENT