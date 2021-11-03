goals-with-the-volcano-in-the-stands

“Faster, faster”. The volcano roars. “Go Go”. Expel a puff of fire. “Squeeze, he’s alone.” The sky lights up.

It’s Thursday night and La Palma’s Unión Deportiva Los Llanos de Aridane faces the last training session before the weekend’s game. The Aceró stadium is in one of the highest areas of the municipality, without buildings around that obstruct the vision. When night falls, it is one of the best viewpoints of the volcano from Los Llanos. “Training with that in the background is immense madness. You stare at it, but we have almost gotten used to it being there ”, says Juanma Arocha (35 years), the team captain, while his teammates play a game.

“Now we are better, but we have had a very bad time. That Sunday we will never forget ”, adds Arocha. Refers to That day the Aceró stadium welcomed hundreds of displaced residents. “They called me from the City Hall before it exploded. They asked me if I could open the field and be prepared if people had to be welcomed. We were the first point of control for affected people ”, explains the president of the club, Aarón Pedrianes (37 years). Those who arrived with nothing but their clothes on received team sweatshirts and kits.

Since then, the soccer field has maintained an aura of resistance against the penalties caused by the volcano. “The stadium bar is a meeting point. Free food is prepared every day, anyone can come for lunch or dinner. Many victims come from day one, ”explains the president. The menu of the day is pasta and pumpkin puree, enjoyed by 40 people enjoyed. “They have made it with pumpkins as big as these,” says a clap man sitting at the bar about the mash, pointing to two gigantic ones in the middle of the bar floor. Along with them are boxes of pasta, beans, rice and other foods, donated by residents of the area. “We are good people,” he adds with a Tropical beer in hand, the Canarian brand. At that moment the ground shakes . “Have you felt it? The volcano has hit a blowout ”, they say on the terrace. In less than two minutes the earthquake is history and the gaze returns to the Levante-Atlético de Madrid match on the bar’s television.

Players and fans have developed a great capacity to normalize what extraordinary. “On Monday, after the eruption, we did not train. All sporting activity was suspended. But, of course, the weeks begin to pass and you see that this is going for a long time. There was a time when we had to decide: either we would start the competition or we would leave ”, explains Pedrianes. They chose to return to training, but in other stadiums on the island that other clubs give away, away from the ash cloud. About two weeks ago they came home: “We train here whenever we can. If the ash prevents it, we go to another field [el Plan de Emergencias Volcánicas de Canarias desaconseja la práctica deportiva con altos niveles de ceniza] ”. This is what they have done in recent days, after the avalanche of volcanic dust that has devastated Los Llanos. “It is impossible to play when it falls like this. It gets into your eyes, into your mouth … And don’t see how it scrapes when you throw yourself to the ground to cut a ball ”, adds the team captain. At the moment, the league matches are played in other fields to avoid the affection of the ash.

Otniel Marrero, goalkeeper of UD Los Llanos de Aridane. Carlos Rosillo

“It is difficult to understand, but in the end you get used to the volcano and live with it. If you don’t hear it, you kind of miss it in your ear, “adds the club president, who defends the ability of football to blur, at least for a while, the crisis in the area. “I think it helps some players to be abstract.” This is the case of Otniel Marrero (33 years), the team’s goalkeeper. The lava swallowed up the house where he was renting in Todoque. “You get distracted, but when you look up the memories come to you,” he says, looking at the cone, which spits lava violently. He left his home in a hurry with his wife, with little more than a few clothes and the most important papers. “It helps me a lot to come to train. For an hour and a half I have my head somewhere else, I need it mentally. Really, whoever has gone through this and does not have something like that, look for whatever it takes to be entertained. ”

In the same way that Marrero has lost his home, another club in the area has run out of stadium. It is the Argual, who trained in La Laguna. “We are pretty screwed up. The lava overwhelmed the field: first it ran over him, then he entered through the front door, he spent three days standing in the center of the field and in the end he took everything away, ”explains the club’s president, José Ángel Fortune. “We have not yet come to terms with reality.” At the moment they train at the Los Llanos facilities, but the president knows that this solution cannot be maintained indefinitely: counting the lower categories there are more than 200 players, plus the 300 from Los Llanos. “We can’t fit in,” Ventura adds. It is reminiscent of the situation of many residents of La Palma, settled with friends or family and with hardly any alternatives: “Who knows when we will have our own stadium again.”

Despite everything, the volcano does not seem to affect the performance of Unión Deportiva Los Llanos in its league, the Group I of Preferred Inter-island (below Tercera División, a non-professional category in which players they have jobs beyond soccer). He has played two games this season and has won them, the last by five goals to nil. “We have a great team”, concludes the captain.