God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will not be PS5 bans – Old Sport Republic

Game news God of War and Gran Turismo 7 will not be excluded from PS5 Published on 02/06/2021 at 7:45 p.m. On Sony pages, who announce a lot on social networks and through an interview with the boss, things are going wild from PlayStation Studios on the PlayStation blog. Since the PS5 showcase in September 2020, Sony has maintained some form of ambiguity about the status of its next productions. Exclusive to PS5 or cross gen games, difficult to navigate. Finally, clarifications were made on the PlayStation blog by Hermen Hulst during the interview. When asked how the PS4 fits into the development strategy and whether the machine still has its place, the director of PlayStation Studios said: Absolutely. You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners to leave them alone! PS4 fans would be very disappointed, and it wouldn’t be a good business strategy for us. If developing a title for both the PS4 and PS5 becomes possible and logical (as it will be for Horizon: Forbidden West, the next God of War and GT7) we will continue to work on it. If PS4 owners want to play the game in question, they can. If they prefer to experience the adventure on PS5, the game will also be available on this console. However, it is also important to have flagship and exclusive games for the PS5, such as Returnal and Ratchet & Clank. We already knew that Horizon Forbidden West would be cross-gen, but for God of War and Gran Turismo 7, both expected in 2022, this is a welcome clarification that takes the guesswork out of it.

To read too

By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP