Going to bed an hour earlier would reduce the risk of depression by 23%. – ScoopCube

According to official figures, women in France are twice as badly affected by depressive disorders as men (11% versus 5%), which is explained in particular by their “more disadvantaged socio-economic conditions”, explains the official website solidarites-sante .gouv .fr. In children, on the other hand, the prevalence of depressive disorders is estimated to be 3.4% and in young adults and adolescents up to 14%.

Everyone knows that rather uncomfortable moment when the shrill alarm of your awakening tears you out of the arms of Morpheus. And we prefer the morning when waking up occurs naturally and without any contrivances! However, a recent psychiatric study states that “an hour less sleep” would reduce the risk of depression by 23%.

The study, published in the journal Jama Psychiatry and conducted by researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, Harvard, and MIT, asks the question, “Does the tendency to fall asleep and wake up earlier play a causal role?” Depression? “

The study in detail

To conduct this life-size test on the effects of earlier waking up in depressive disorders, the researchers analyzed 800,000 people. These individuals come from what is known as the “largest imaging sample in the world”.

Of these people, 85,000 wore a sleep tracker while 250,000 worked on surveys that described their sleep patterns. Some early mornings identified themselves as larks, others as night owls!

Average bedtime is around 11 p.m., for a wake-up call around 6 a.m. After this data was collected, the researchers compared this information with medical data such as diagnoses of some depressive disorders.

The results of the study

According to lead author Iyas Daghlas, earlier daily preference through genetic proxies was associated with a 23% lower risk of depression. In short, people are 23% less likely to develop a depressive disorder in the morning than people in the evening!

Change your sleeping habits to reduce your risk of depression. Photo credit: Shutterstock / Krakenimages.com

The study also shows that sleeping the same number of hours but bringing it forward to bedtime and thus waking up would reduce depressive disorders. In fact, researchers suggest that shifting bedtime by two hours would reduce these risks by 40%! Suddenly go to bed at 9 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.? When you’re working, going to bed this early isn’t easy, is it?

A morning society model!

A University of Colorado press release states that we live in the morning society. Finally designed for morning people! Boulot Dodo Metro, does that mean anything to you? However, evening people would experience a constant state of misalignment because of this social clock. Daghlas went on to say that a larger study would be needed to confirm that getting up early is good for mental health.

For him the evening people who have no contact with society are always in a delayed situation … As if getting up late prevents them from working, shopping, etc. The old adage says “The future belongs to those who get up early” ” would ultimately be true! And it is the consequence of this feeling of eternal delay that would lead to depressive disorders. People who get up early would be in harmony with our society!

The good news for night owls is that they are not incurable! It seems easier to become a lark than a night owl … Finally, how many young night owls become “morning people” later in life?

The risks of depression. Infographic credit: Haute Autorité de Santé