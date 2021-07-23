Gold Ice Cream: Black Diamond Ice Cream 23k Gold Price in Dubai: Black Diamond Gold Price in Dubai

Dubai

How hi-fi the Dubai lifestyle is is probably well known, after all, the tallest building in the world Burj Khalifa is also present here, but such a specialty here is now becoming famous, which can be hard to believe. Here, a cup of ice cream is available for 60,000 rupees. Obviously, this ice cream is very special because it contains gold. His name is Black Diamond.

The most expensive ice cream in the world is served in Versace cups. According to the Indian Express report, Black Diamond Ice Cream was launched in Dubai in 2015 at the Scoopy Cafe. It has 23k gold on the top and Madagascar vanilla ice cream on the inside. Along with this, saffron and black truffle from Iran were also mixed.

His latest video was shared by actor and travel vlogger Shenaz Treasury. He described its taste as “interesting”. Surprising comments from people also arrive on the Treasury post. Someone wrote that for 60,000 rupees an entire store can be bought in India, then someone wrote that it is easier to plan a trip to Dubai than to eat this ice cream.

One user also wrote that there is no nutritional value in gold so there is no point in using it but there is no harm either. In India too, gold and silver work is done on candy, but the ice cream worth Rs 60,000 with 23k gold is a wonder in itself.