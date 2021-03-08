Gold mountain mining viral video: Video: Gold mountain found in Congo so many digging had to be banned – gold mountain discovered forces authorities to ban mining Watch a viral video

Kivu

After finding a mountain of gold in a village in the South Kivu province of the African country of Congo, thousands of people collapsed to dig it. The situation has become such that the government must stop mining until the surveillance begins there. Congolese minister Venant Burume said gold-rich ore was discovered in the last days of February in the village of Luhihi, after which an army of excavators gathered there.

Such a small village created a crisis in this small village due to the arrival of the excavators. It is normal to dig gold for a living with shovels etc. throughout the Congo. Exploration for gold in the eastern and northeastern region of Congo is like a cottage industry. On the other hand, the Congolese army, miners and traders must have been sent there when large-scale excavators arrived in the village of Luhihi.

Congo smuggles tons of gold

At present, the excavation of the Golden Mountain has been halted on Monday. The minister said that with the ban on mining, officials will have the ability to identify and register miners. The order declares that the Luhihi system must be restored. This should be done not only to save people’s lives but also to locate gold according to Congo law.

Officially, gold production in the Congo is largely underestimated. The reason, according to the United Nations, is that from there, many tons of gold were smuggled into the global supply market via neighboring countries to the east. For this reason, the government of Congo does not derive any particular benefit from this gold. The government wants to stop this.