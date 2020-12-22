Ankara

A Turkish fertilizer company has precious hands in a city in Turkey. Huge reserves of gold have been found here. According to a report by the State News Agency, 99 tons of gold worth around $ 6 billion were found here. Fahretin Poyraj, who heads the agricultural credit cooperative and the fertilizer company Gobrates in the town of Sogut, informed.

They pointed out that the treasury could be worth $ 6 billion. Gold mining will begin within two years and the Turkish economy will be strengthened. Upon receipt of the information, a 10% increase in Gubretus shares was recorded.

Poyraj said his fertilizer company acquired the site from a company in 2019 after a court ruling. Now he will be working on this quest himself. In September, Turkey broke the record by producing 38 tonnes of gold, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Faith Donmage. A target has been set to achieve 100 tonnes of annual gold production over the next five years.