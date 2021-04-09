golden city egypt: the largest ancient golden city in Egypt discovered: the largest ancient golden city in Egypt

Archaeologists said Thursday they have found Egypt’s largest ancient city buried under the sand. Experts say it’s the biggest find after Tutankhamun’s mausoleum. The famous Egyptologist Jahi Havas announced that the “lost golden city” had been discovered near Lagger. The Valley of the Kings is located here. The team released a statement that under the aegis of Dr Zahi, a city was found in the Egyptian mission which was lost under the sand. The statement said: “The city is 3000 thousand years old, lasted during the reign of Amenhotep III and also during Tutankhamun.

The largest ancient city

The city is said to be the largest ancient city discovered in Egypt. Egyptian art and archaeologist Betsy Bryan of Johns Hopkins University reported that this is the second largest archaeological find after the discovery of Tutankhamun’s mausoleum. The search resulted in rings such as jewelry, colorful utensils, amulets and sealed bricks from Amantop III. The town had been searched several times before, but no one could find it. It is hoped that many treasures can be discovered through further exploration.

Found complete walls and rooms

The team began the search in September of last year. At 500 km from Cairo was discovered between the temples of Ramses III and Amantop III near Lagjar. Within weeks, he started to find clay brick figurines in all the places. Excavations have revealed a huge city which has been preserved in fairly good condition. Nearly finished walls and rooms filled with everyday items were found. The team’s statement says this area was discovered after thousands of years as if it were yesterday.

Egyptian wealth

Seven months later, several areas were discovered. He also found a bakery and utensil store with Avan. Even administrative and residential quarters have been found. Amantop III had inherited an empire that stretched from the Euphrates to Sudan. He died in 1354 BC. He ruled for four decades. This period is known for its wealth and magnificent buildings. These include huge statues of him and his queen mounted near Lajjar. Bryan explained that this discovery would reveal the richest time in ancient Egypt.