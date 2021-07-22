Golden Toilet: Russian Police Chief Bribery Mafia Golden Toilet: Russian Police Chief Made Gold Toilet with Bribe

Moscow

A police chief in Russia prepared his house by making it look like a luxurious palace. Every Ash-O-Aram is included in it. Even the toilets are gold. Now his hi-fi life has been on display. Police Colonel Alexei Safonov of the Stavropol region was arrested along with 35 of his officers for leading a mafia gang. In total, 80 raids found evidence of a bribe of two lakh pounds, i.e. at least two crore rupees.

Investigators say Safonov’s gang extorted money from drivers. In this way, he had prepared his bungalow and his way of life. Gold-plated toilets, cans and sinks can be seen in photos shared by anti-corruption officials at Safonov’s home. The floor and walls are in marble and the bathroom cabinets are also gilded.

Photo: east2westnews

The second bathroom also has a Sona shower cubicle and a chandelier hanging from the ceiling. Golden stairs, luxurious bed frames, wall art can be seen throughout the house. In this house from the sauna to the billiard room. Investigators say Safonov and his accomplices extorted money from local drivers and sold passes to truck drivers to bypass security checks.

They also sold fancy license plates. Besides Safonov, 6 other members were arrested. These are also current and former traffic inspectors. They say they can be jailed for up to 15 years.