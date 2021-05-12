González Laya names Ayuso as the reason the UK did not include Spain in safe destinations

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, Arancha González Laya, argued that the “freedom” proclaimed by the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the data of this region, the one of the “worst” in Spain, They influenced the fact that the United Kingdom does not include our country among the safe tourist destinations.

This was the response the Minister gave in the plenary of the Congress to the question formulated by the deputy of the PP Agustín Almodóvar, who blamed the mismanagement of the government and its lack of “empathy” for tourism for the fact that the United Kingdom has placed Spain in yellow in its “traffic light” in the face of tourism for its citizens.

González Laya explained that the UK government has taken into account the epidemiological situation at the national level of countries, not by region, and that the executive has shared “all national and regional information” so that “the UK has confidence in the way Spain and the Autonomous Communities deal with the evolution of “the pandemic”.

But suddenly “an autonomous community arrives with a president at the helm who says that what matters is freedom, to go to the canes, to the bulls, that what matters is mobility when it wants and where it wants”, González Laya added, prompting murmurs and comments in the hemicycle.

In addition, he criticized, “those who say that we must respect the rules of distancing, that we must be careful and responsible are accused of being communists.” But it turns out that “the numbers of this community, among the worst in our country, count for the average of our country used by the British” when making their decision, he stressed.

So, she stressed that she and the government care about tourism and asked the MP and her group that if they also make sure “that they control the pandemic, they call on the citizens to respect the laws. directives ”. And they encourage them. be responsible. ”In this way,“ together we will get the UK to put us on the green light ”at his traffic light.

“If you don’t do that, we don’t need your crocodile tears,” he called out to Almodóvar. The PP MP denounced that the London decision would seriously affect destinations, such as his native Benidorm, which depends heavily on British tourism. Thus, he declared that the loss of this market during the months of May and June would mean 27 million overnight stays, or more than 3,700 million euros, and four million fewer tourists.