Gonzalo Suárez: “There are films whose realism smells like feet or armpits”

A novelist, a filmmaker, a soccer chronicler, a boxer? A poet? Gonzalo Suárez (Oviedo, 87 years) is an artist. At all times, in all the disciplines he practices, he is a creator, someone who has never been defeated by routine or boredom. Perhaps that way of being that dominates his work and his personality finds its synthesis in Wing of darkness, a film by 10 minutes that features the voices of Ana Álvarez, Charo López and José Sacristán and was inspired by the story of her daughter Anne-Heléne, premiered this Saturday at the Cineteca del Matadero center in Madrid. In addition, next week it receives the tribute of the Gijón festival. The author of Don Juan en los infierno (cinema) and of Literatura (Alfaguara, a volume that collects part of his writing) was an assistant of Helenio Herrera at Inter Milan, chronicler and interviewer in the sports magazine Dicen, and in the years 60, already dedicated to art, dazzled Julio Cortázar with his writing and then Sam Peckinpah with his way of relating to cinema. This interview was done in El Alabardero, next to his house, near the Plaza de Oriente.

Question. Why did you never write poetry?

Answer. Of course. Everyone has written poetry, but I have been very modest. I have hidden it in time, or I have extrapolated it. Poetry is like those things that settle where they want and that are not easily governed either. But instead they come out, you find them where you least expect it, because if you reveal their existence it can be called corny. Although I think there is a poetic, a subliminal emotion that is in what I write and in the cinema.

P. Where would you find her now in life?

R. It is not captured. I find her in old friends. I guess we all perceive it at one point.

P. Where do you see it inside? He has made with his daughter Anne-Helène a film that is a poem…

R. There is that poetic that I like to find in the cinema, generally in the end of the films, but I also remember end of films in which that feeling is in the back room. Like a flavor. Sometimes it sprouts, it comes out alone, not when you look for it.

P. In that film there is an image and a voice, without action. It is like a tribute to his way of seeing. What would be the metaphor you have been looking for all the time?

R. I think of the cinema (and with this I do not mean to say that I intend to change it) I am hindered by the theatrical concept from which it has not been detached. It is said that I make a literary cinema. Well, in a sense. I would like the confluence of not only literature and cinema, which is there. As long as it is subject to talking beings, cinema is theater. The voice in off frees the images, you can slide through them and perceive the music, the color and even the event at the same time. The cinema, like everything else, demands that it be like life itself and it is obvious that it is not like life itself, because they are still images, photographs that, concatenated, give us the impression of being the only thing we cannot catch, time .

P. Life itself. What is life itself?

R. It is not even an instant, it passes so rapidly. With age it increases and that is very dangerous because there comes a time when it cannot be counted.

P. How have you lived this time?

R. The one with the pandemic? We take it for granted and it seems that no, it has not happened. I don’t know if that stops. Damn viruses. I am ashamed that there are those who oppose the rules that control it. Just as it amazes me that there are people who go to see a volcano, to be able to tell about it. You see them on TV: they comment and laugh. A kind of euphoria. I think that humor is the best of the senses, but I am amazed by those extemporaneous laughs that are a bit defensive.

P. When people talk about you, they immediately remember that you were born in 34…

R. … at the epicenter of the war, in Oviedo. It was bombarded. In the 34 and in the 36 it was the nucleus of the revolution mining. I was born in 34, but, of course, I was not aware of anything … In the civil war they put you under the bed, you saw feet. The anguish of the feet that run from one side to another, and you end up believing that the world is like that. Then you are more aware of the post-war sadness, which is what I had to experience.

P. And what time are we in?

R. With respect to the past? Well, as they say, “little virgin that I stay as I am.” I don’t think anyone can be pessimistic except partially. Keep the ship floating in rough waters.

P. He has been heard to protest when he makes movies and they talk about his literature and vice versa. Could it be that you make a metaphor, the art of metaphor?

R. Well yes, of course. I think I have tried to run away. Art comes when it wants to, but you can’t find it. Nor do I believe the reproduction of life in movies. It is in any case the art of forgery, because it pretends to be what is obviously not a movie. There are very good films and I feel trapped in them because of their strength and realism. But there are others whose realism smells like feet or armpits … I would like the cinema to be a window to another place, I don’t know where … I’m happy with the humor.

P. What represents you the most about the art you have made?

R. There is a kind of synthesis or confluence, although it seems pedantry. Literature, cinema. I wish that reality was not so sectioned. What I yearn for now is action, in the movies. Also in literature I long for action, that action is the effect of concatenation. Cinema allows me to hypothetically expand outside of myself what, in literature, to begin with, is done sitting down. And I just don’t like that. I would rather we could do it running! Now I have made this film with the text of Anne-Helène … Look: I can consider it as the best thing I have done. Sure, it lasts ten minutes. There are things that I do remember. Like the end of Don Juan in hell, which I like. That kind of Patinir, crossing the Styx lagoon … Or the death of Sterling Hayden in The Asphalt Jungle … Those emotions have taken me even beyond the cinema, they encouraged the feeling …

P. You are a poet…

R. Well, but the poet … We must not forget that my first friendship in adolescence was with Claudio Rodríguez … He said that he looked like Rimbaud to me and he was the one who looked like Rimbaud. We stop seeing each other and meet again when we are older. He was the poet, I watched my father read poetry while they bombed. There were glass cabinets behind which were those books that contained alternatives to an unbearable reality. The whole world has been a victim of its events and its wars. However, in those closets of my father housed what for me was the real experience … Actually, I have never found anything, not even now, I keep looking. And this movie that I have made with my daughter, or whatever I do, is a quest.