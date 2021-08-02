Good news for UAE-based Indian doctors UAE grants golden visa to all doctors

Strong points

Good news for Indian doctors in United Arab Emirates Gold visa will be given to all doctors, a gift received for contributing to the Dubai epidemic

Doctors residing in the UAE will now receive a Golden Visa. The Federal Identity and Citizenship Authority (ICA) has launched “Golden Residence Services” to facilitate the issuance of gold visas to doctors residing in the United Arab Emirates. The facility for doctors will be inaugurated in accordance with the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

Assessment of the contribution to the pandemic

As part of these services, doctors and their families will be granted a 10-year residency visa. United Arab Emirates provide this facility so that they can be recognized as the most preferred country for jobs, residency and study on the world stage. ICA Acting Director General, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khali, said that the granting of golden visas to all UAE doctors and their families commends them for their contribution to mastering the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility will attract healthcare professionals

He said the ICA is working with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and other authorities to streamline the procedures for obtaining golden visas for registered doctors and to implement Sheikh Mohammed’s decision. He added that the move will attract experienced healthcare professionals from around the world who are keen to contribute to the growth of the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem.

The quality of life will improve

This decision by the United Arab Emirates will help the country to become one of the leading countries in the world in terms of sustainability and quality of life. It will also boost ICA’s global competitiveness by providing better facilities. Let us inform that direct flights between India and UAE are suspended, due to which workers working in cities like Dubai are not only stranded in India but also worried about their jobs.