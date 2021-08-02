Good preparation and good leadership, the keys to better manage meetings

Online meetings can be more difficult to manage due to more distractions, fewer visual references, and poor technology.

IQS Executive Education organized the Webinar “Effective Management of Face-to-Face and Remote Meetings”, given by Isabel Molas, Consultant and Trainer in Management and Communication Skills at IQS Executive Education, with the aim of improving and improving ensure the smooth running of meetings. Today, meetings tend to take up a large portion of the time of the work day and are the most expensive mode of communication for a business due to its labor, time and management costs. Improving your management is particularly important.

The masterclass started off by talking about scheduling meetings, in many cases these meetings can easily be replaced by an email or a quick call with someone on the team. This is why before calling a meeting, an objective must be set, by analyzing who should speak, the duration of the meeting and the preliminary information that the participants must have. This way, we make sure that everyone attending the meeting can step in and contribute their expertise.

Another key element in making meetings more effective is good time management. Meetings should be as short as possible (2 hours maximum in face-to-face sessions and less than 1 hour in online sessions) and always specify how much time will be devoted to each item on the agenda.

The difficulty of online meetings

With the onset of the pandemic, online meetings that require effective leadership to facilitate their smooth operation have multiplied. The main obstacle that exists is the connection between the participants, which often makes interaction and participation difficult. But there are other factors such as the misuse of technology, lack of rules (timing, participation or conclusions) as well as more distractions, which can contribute to make off-face meetings less effective. to face.

This is why it is essential to keep the attention of all meeting participants, not only by avoiding notifications from other topics, but also by providing visual references, controlling time well and making it easier for everyone to participate. all with direct questions and personalized interventions. By not being physically present, the facilitator of the meeting must create closer ties and foster team spirit.

