goodbye-advance-to-coal,-more-renewable-and-without-nuclear:-german-greens-discuss-how-to-finance-the-energy-transition

Some 40 activists cut a railway line last week, coinciding with the COP 26, near the Neurath coal plant in Grevenbroich (Germany), in protest at the expansion of the coal mines in the area. SASCHA STEINBACH (EFE)

Angela Merkel, Germany’s Acting Chancellor, gave world leaders a little slap on the wrist in her speech at the opening of the COP 26: “We are not yet where we need to be,” he said, referring to measures to alleviate the climate crisis. “We must and can implement the Paris Agreement,” she urged the heads of state and government who were listening to her in Glasgow. It was included in that “we”, despite the fact that Germany is one of the countries that has taken the energy transition most seriously. One example is the goal of climate neutrality, which is five years ahead of the European Union. Germany wants to get it in 2045 and has included it in its legislation.

Precisely financing that goal has become an essential part of the negotiations that the three parties have been holding for weeks trying to form a government coalition in Germany. If nothing goes wrong, an unprecedented tripartite of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals will rule the country for the next four years. The Greens, absent from the federal government for nearly two decades, are now the most powerful partner of the future Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. They were third in the September elections and they are determined to assert their status as environmentalists. At the moment, some of their demands are already included in a previous agreement of 12 pages with which the three formations sat down to negotiate in October: advance the closure of coal and secure 2% of the territory for renewable energy projects.

Germany approved last year the law that establishes the definitive abandonment of coal at 2038 and all the aid and compensation that accompanies the retirement of a source of energy that contributed enormously to the economic development of the country. For the greens, giving the largest greenhouse gas emitter nearly two more decades was a red line. The pre-agreement establishes that the last coal plant will close in 2030. The phrase includes the adverb “ideally”, so it seems that it is not decided if the commitment will materialize into law. The greens warned last week that they are encountering more pitfalls than they ventured into the negotiation, whose first phase, the most technical, ends this Wednesday with the conclusions of 22 working groups in which some 300 have participated .

Experts predict that for 2030 Coal will no longer be profitable due to the increase in the price of CO₂ in Europe, although in recent times Germany has once again made use of cheap indigenous lignite to feed its industry in the face of high gas prices and the increase in demand after the stoppage of the pandemic. In the first half of the year, coal was the main source of electricity generation, with 27% . It coincided with a few months of little wind, which made the wind energy go to second place. To put it in perspective, coal in Spain only accounted for 1.6% of generation in the first half.

Germany it faces, like all countries, the difficulty of adapting its industry, its transport and its generation of electricity in a few years. The country put its confidence in the expansion of renewables, “but this has not been as fast as it should be,” says Michael Pahle, a researcher at the Potsdam Institute for Research on the Impact of Climate Change (known by its German acronym, PIK ). “Reduce emissions by 65% for 2030 is a very ambitious goal, now it is necessary to promote the measures to achieve it. The intention is good, but there could be problems ”, he adds.

Some voices are beginning to question whether it was a good idea to abandon the energy nuclear, although it is more of a lament for past decisions than a will to reverse them. No party proposes to return to it in Germany. “There is no turning back,” confirms Pahle. Turning to coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels, doesn’t look good in Glasgow, but it’s supposed to be just a bump in the road. The expert believes that the massive burning of coal to produce electricity in Germany is something temporary that will not last more than a few months.

The second great success of the greens at the beginning of the negotiations has been to ensure that 2% of the country’s surface will be used to build wind power plants. Researchers at the Institute for Applied Ecology (Öko-institut) calculated in 414 that Germany would need at least that percentage of land to meet the objectives of expansion of renewables in 2050, which now want to anticipate. Greens want to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% for 2030, when the current law provides for a reduction of 65% (55% in the European Union). Renewables play a decisive role in this scenario, even more so because the last German nuclear power plant closes next year. “Our common mission will be to drastically accelerate the expansion of renewable energy and remove all obstacles,” reads the document. In addition to onshore wind, offshore wind will be promoted. “We will significantly increase their capabilities,” signed the three parties. The pre-agreement also stipulates that all new commercial and residential buildings must install solar panels on the roof.

The development bank German KfW estimates that in the next three decades Germany would need € 5 trillion in public and private investment to achieve climate neutrality by mid-century. How to finance that amount is one of the main stumbling blocks in the coalition negotiations, because the liberals have demanded that there be no increase in taxes or increase in public debt. The parties also argue over who will bear the cost of the energy transition. A high price of CO₂, as the Greens want, could affect the purchasing power of the working classes, the basis of the vote of the Social Democrats.

The balances of power between the three formations also generate tensions when distributing the chairs. Liberals and greens want to take over the Ministry of Finance, but there is also talk of the creation of a super-ministry of Climate, which would centralize powers now distributed in different departments, and which would undoubtedly be for the greens, especially if Finance falls on the side of Christian Lindner’s Liberals.

