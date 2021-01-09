Goodbye Flash Player, we will always remember you with love and hate

The most veteran of the place saw the birth of Macromedia Flash Player and its subsequent decline. A tool, a complement and an essential ally in the evolution of the web. Loved at first, like many other products, and ended up being hated for its excessive consumption of resources and poor safety.

From Macromedia to Adobe, a fundamental plugin

This whole story began in 1996, when many of you would not have been born yet. However, my generation suffered from this add-on as well as very bad internet connections. But it was a glorious time when we saw the forerunners of smartphone games arrive.

There we have games that have seen the light of day and have miraculously worked on Macromedia Flash. Some sites like Minigames were incredibly successful during this time and still survive without the need for Flash Player. Real online play started out in chat rooms with simple games.

Additionally, chat platforms used these technologies to allow access to the camera or microphone. A fundamental element in web development. But like everything else, it has seen its decline over the years.

The main problem started with advertising. Banners that used Flash Player to be interactive were problematic because they affected navigation. Fortunately, surfing the web has evolved and allowed us to say goodbye to this technology.

Flash could be defined as a key player in the evolution of web browsing. Firstly, it allowed access to our computer’s devices to connect to the web and secondly, it allowed the web to be something more than text. Remember that until 2015, YouTube continued to use this plugin in its videos.

Knowing what the web’s needs were and what the problem was, we had to look for an evolution that would allow us to benefit from the advantages of Flash without add-ons. This is how HTML5 was born, initially without a lot of features but over time it has become a key part.

Now we say goodbye to Adobe Flash and thank you for your contribution to the evolution of the web. Without the work of Macromedia and later Adobe, this would not have been possible. Thank you for helping the Internet to grow.