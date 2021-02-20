Google launches more than 50 new features in its educational products

Learning is at the very heart of Google’s business. Every day, more than a billion people turn to Google for answers or to discover something new. Our Training & Education team works to fuel that curiosity and help people develop knowledge, providing them with great learning experiences through our products such as Search, YouTube, Google Classroom or Chromebooks.

After spending over 20 years building our search engine, I recently started leading this team and working alongside Avni Shah, a 17-year Google veteran who runs Google for Education. Together, we’re bringing the best of Google to education, a goal we’ve focused on for over 15 years. Today, the ability to learn and teach from anywhere is more important than ever and will continue to be so as the pandemic ends. Not only did this not change our mission, but it strengthened our desire to help with our technology.

Throughout the past year, the educational community has inspired us with their creativity, resilience and constant dedication to their students. Today we would like to discuss our commitments to this community and discuss some of the more than 50 new features of our educational products that we hope will further enhance learning. To learn more about these announcements, you can participate in Learning with Google, our global streaming event, broadcast in 15 languages, where you can listen to all the news direct from our team.

First of all, we want to give any “leader” the opportunity to bring innovation to their schools and universities, with the peace of mind of investing in products that are safe and adapted to their needs.

G Suite for Education’s next step, Google Workspace for Education, gives leaders more choice and more control. We’re adding new tools to Classroom, including advanced analytics that allow administrators to better understand the usage and timing of lists to save time in organizing classes. New features in Meet will give teachers more visibility and control, as well as the ability to set standards for who can participate in school video calls. In Chrome, we’re showcasing over 40 new Chromebook models designed for education, with information on how to choose the most suitable for each school’s specific needs, as well as 500 new Admin Console policies that will help manage and optimize the applications. Chromebook fleets. For schools that want to understand their students’ needs and tailor support activity through digital and face-to-face learning, Google Cloud Student Success Services offers several options.

Second, we are committed to creating technologies capable of empowering all educators. With simple support tools, teachers and professors can focus on what they do best: helping students reach their full potential.

Classroom plugins, which will be available later this year, will allow teachers to integrate their favorite third-party content and tools directly into the Classroom interface. They can also more easily track attendance to see how students are interacting with the class and to see if anyone is falling behind. We’re giving teachers more control over their virtual classrooms with new features in Google Meet, including the ability to end meetings for everyone and the ability to quickly silence everyone at once. We’re creating a tool to record the screen directly into Chrome OS so teachers and students can capture instruction in real time, both in the classroom and at home.

We also strive to provide every student with the tools and skills they need to be successful. It means focusing on inclusion and accessibility to meet students where they are.

Later this year, we’ll be adding tools to download paper homework images and also to run the Classroom app for Android offline, so students can download and complete their homework without depending on the quality of their connection. This year, we will be launching Reaction Emoji on Meet, which will allow students to participate more “lightly” and without causing interruptions. Meet now works best when bandwidth is low, so students with weaker internet connections will be able to keep up with lessons. There will also be new accessibility tools, such as color sliders on Chromebooks and Switch Access, which will allow students to learn with tools tailored to their needs.

And finally, we are committed to evolving every day by listening to and learning from the experts – the people who use our products. What was magical yesterday is quickly becoming an expectation today, so as technology advances and improves, we’ll make sure to incorporate it into the tools we create for education.

Over the past year, despite unforeseen obstacles and unknowns, teaching and learning continued, thanks to the heroic efforts of the educational community, from teachers and school administrators to students and their families. We hope that we can all work together to reinvent learning and expand the limits of our possibilities, so that everyone has access to quality learning, as they deserve.

Visit our product-specific blog posts for detailed information about what’s new in: Google Workspace for Education, Google Meet, Google Classroom Chrome, and Google Cloud Accessibility.

