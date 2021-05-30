Google Messages may soon get two new basic features – PIN and top list feature in Google Messages apps – Whidbey Daily News

Recently, Google announced many technological innovations and new features in its I / O 2021. Google has also said that it will add some fancy features to the Android beta version for its platform users.

PIN and top listing features are also in the Google Messages app

Google will soon be introducing two new features on the Messenger platform for users who are using the beta version of it. Like other messaging apps, Google recently introduced the Schedule Message feature in its messaging app. Following the positive feedback from users, the company will soon allow users to pin three message threads (messages stored by software from email, chat rooms, newsgroups, etc.) and conversations. This will allow the user to scroll through all the messages repeatedly and open the pinned chat quickly.

‘Star’ will be able to chat

It will also allow you to ‘star’ conversations on WhatsApp and Telegram lines. This feature allows you to bookmark specific messages so that they can be read as needed or later. Google will soon come up with extensive conversation filters, GIFs, emojis and animated features. Users of the Android beta version can use these features.

Become a dermatologist with Google AI Tools

The company has also developed a new AI health equipment. Based on artificial intelligence, this tool will turn our smartphone into a scanner that allows dermatologists to diagnose diseases. Google’s new AI health tool is so great that by putting the smartphone in scan mode we can scan patient photos like a dermatologist and with the help of a dermatologist we can detect 288 skin colors and nature skin diseases, nail and hair problems.

