google-news-will-reopen-in-spain-after-the-approval-of-the-intellectual-property-law

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced this Wednesday that it will soon reopen its Google News service in Spain, after the Government approved by decree on Tuesday the new intellectual property law, which allows news companies and news agencies independently negotiate remuneration for the dissemination of their content online with large technology companies. The reform adapts, with a five-month delay, the European directive on intellectual property rights.

“From the beginning of next year, Google News will offer links to useful and relevant information, from a wide spectrum of sources, which will help the Spanish public to find more information about current news and to delve into the topics “, says Fuencisla Clemares, general director of Google for Spain and Portugal in the official blog of Google Spain.

“Coinciding with the reopening of Google Noticias, the new copyright law will allow Spanish media – large and small – to freely decide how their content can be found on the internet and how they generate income with them. In the coming months, we will work with the media to reach agreements that protect their rights under the new law “, continues Clemares.

Google closed its service in 2014 of Google News when the previous rule was approved, which recognized the inalienable right of publishers to be remunerated by the so-called AEDE canon and made it mandatory to negotiate the rights through a management entity. The return of the Google News service is essential so that the Google News Showcase can be available, a showcase in which publishers will choose the informative content to be shown to readers. In October of 2020 Google announced that it would dedicate 850 million euros in three years to reward publishers around the world on this new platform.

The company refers precisely to this new service in its publication this Wednesday. “At the same time, we will continue working to offer in Spain the Google News Showcase: a program of licensed products, which brings a new experience and pays publishers to generate specially curated content, destined for the Google News and Discover story panels. ”, He assures.

