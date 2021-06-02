Google Photos Password is coming soon to provide additional protection – save space as Google storage, option available – Whidbey Daily News

Google has discontinued the unlimited media storage feature since June 1st.

Save it, space in Google storage, options are also available

Google has discontinued the unlimited media storage feature since June 1st. If you have Auto Backup turned on or synced to Google Photos, turn it off, otherwise the limited storage of 15 GB will fill up quickly. Due to which you will not be able to send or receive emails. However, Google has given monthly and annual payment options of 100 and 200 GB and 1 TB storage.

Save space this way

Sign in to Google Photos. Click on your photo in the top right. If you tap, you will be taken to the photo settings. Turn off the back-up and sync option here. There is still the option to back up manually. For example, if you want to back up a photo to Google Photos, open Google Photos and tap on that photo and back up that photo. Similarly you can take manual backup. This will prevent all photos from going to the Google cloud and cost space.

Only 15GB storage will be available

If you unknowingly turn on Auto Backup in Google Photos, you’ll run into problems. Usually people keep auto backup or sync to Google Photos so that the photos are protected in the cloud. Its policy has changed so that unlimited photos and videos will no longer be uploaded to Google Photos for free. Google has set a 15 GB space quota for all standard Gmail accounts. It integrates with Gmail, Drive and Google Photos.

