Google Releases New Tools To Promote Employee Collaboration In Post-COVID Environment

Google Workspace today released new tools and features to help people make the most of their time, collaborate fairly, and achieve better results, wherever they are.

According to Gartner, 90% of those surveyed plan to allow their employees to work remotely at least part of the time, even after the adoption of the Covid-19 vaccine around the world. In the offices of the future, many companies are implementing hybrid work models, or a combination of face-to-face and home work, posing new productivity challenges. As work is not exclusively tied to a physical place, factors such as time and attention become more valuable and people-to-people relationships are more crucial than ever. The latest innovations from Google Workspace allow greater flexibility in how employees work and their hours of work, allow better management of their time and attention, and strengthen more equitable participation and collaboration so that all employees contribute equally. They are where they are.

According to Javier Soltero, vice president of Google Workspace: “In much of the world a more hybrid workplace is embraced, so the long-term success of this new dynamic will ultimately depend on the tools that enable companies support them both. employees and promote an inclusive culture. From the start, Google’s approach to productivity and collaboration has been based on the flexibility and mobility demanded by today’s workers. We are now optimizing Google Workspace in terms of fair collaboration, time management and human relations which the hybrid work of the future will require to be sustainable and healthy. “

The new tools that we are integrating into Google Workspace today will further improve all the ways of working typical of a constantly changing world. These updates include a solution for frontline workers, a set of features to help workers focus more and make better use of time, and powerful tools to improve collaboration.

According to Wayne Kurtzman, director of research and collaboration on social solutions at IDC: “Businesses need technologies that allow them to build bridges between old and new ways of working, as well as between teleworkers and workers. workers face to face. The hybrid office, it relies on new ways to communicate, collaborate and streamline work across devices so employees can drive better results. An integrated desktop, like Google Workspace, requires fewer changes between apps and offers greater ease of use. “

Enable collaboration on frontline work

To meet the needs of frontline workers who use personal devices and apps to get the information they need, Google Workspace will be launching Google Workspace Frontline in the coming weeks, a new product specifically designed for frontline workers, such as traders, nurses or the hotel and construction industry. workers. Workspace Frontline es una solucin personalizada que incluye aplicaciones de comunicacin y colaboracin como Gmail, Chat, Docs y Drive, entre otras, adems de funciones de seguridad y soporte de nivel empresa, como la gestin avanzada de terminales, which ayudan to protect los datos de the company.

Google Workspace also allows sales teams to easily build and customize AppSheet apps directly from Google Sheets and Drive, so front-line staff can streamline their work by collecting data in the field, reporting security risks. or by handling customer requests.

Manage time and focus

As employee schedules, flows, and work schedules move away from the traditional workday, teams need calendars to suit their ‘hybrid realities’ and tools to help them get the most out of them. of their time. To meet these needs, Google Workspace will soon be launching new tools, including:

Google Workspace with the Google Assistant allows users to voice ask for their next calendar appointment and quickly access a meeting or send a message. Currently, the Google Assistant for Google Workspace is available on all mobile devices and, in beta, on speakers and smart displays, such as the Nest Hub. Google Workspace customers can learn how to enable this feature for their users here. Split Working Hours: This feature will allow users to configure their working hours by specifying multiple blocks of working hours, so their teammates know when they are online and available to meet. Recurring “out of office” events will allow users to schedule regular and recurring “out of office” times during which invitations will be automatically declined. Google Workspace location indicators allow the user to communicate which days they will be working from home and which days they will be in the office. Focus Time allows the employee to minimize distractions at specific times by limiting notifications. Time statistics will be provided to Google Workspace users (and will only be visible to the employee, not their supervisors) so that they can assess their time use against their priorities.

Strengthen equitable collaboration

New updates to Google Workspace make collaboration more transparent, accessible and fair.

Second-screen experiences on Google Meet allow users to run their meetings across multiple devices, such as Google Meet hardware in conference rooms or the Nest Hub Max at home. New features on the second screen will make it possible to make presentations and participate fully in Google Meet meetings, including chats, polls, Q&A, from any device, anywhere. are found. Meet updates for mobile devices deliver better results on smaller screens. With mobile tiled view, users can see more people at once, and with Meet mobile’s split screen and picture-in-picture feature, they can chat or view Gmail without losing sight of a meeting. . Likewise, mobile support for background substitution, Q&A, and surveys help users be productive and connected on the go. Live streaming enhancements, including Q&A, polls and real-time captions (in English, Spanish, German, Portuguese and French) on Google Meet, will make meetings more efficient and inclusive. Meet will also allow live streaming to multiple Google Workspace domains within the same company. We’re integrating chat, Jamboard, and calendar into Workspace Essentials to give teams even more ways to connect and collaborate.

Google Workspace is also announcing new security tools with guaranteed controls and extended data region coverage. With Assured Controls, customers can decide how to control vendor access, while with extensive data region coverage, they can choose where to geographically locate their data at rest.

Customer testimonials

From global financial services entities to local retailers, Google Workspace has been at the center of evolving roadmaps for many companies, helping to build people connections in this time of change. Here are some examples:

Barry Hensch, Senior Vice President and Director of Technology Training at ATB Financial: “ATB was created to help Albertans and we rely on Google Workspace to deliver amazing experiences to our customers and team members every day. We need digital productivity and collaboration tools that encourage team members to think and work differently. It’s not just about tools – it’s about motivating people to do what they can do. “Mark Purcell, CIO of Rentokil Initial:” We encourage our employees to introduce more flexibility into their working hours as many areas of the company move towards a hybrid work model. Google Workspace is the connecting fabric of it all. and we synchronize it, agile and productive, whether employees choose to work in the office or at home. “Rich Robinson, Chief Technology Officer at Standard Industries:” Connect and empower are two of our core values ​​at Standard. Workspace has played a key role in facilitating the necessary collaboration between all of our companies. Whether it’s product training for hundreds of customer people in Google Meet or an internal brainstorming session in the rooms, Workspace has been a critical part of our collaboration strategy. . “Andy Yates, Director of TechOps Strategy at ThoughtWorks:” We are a collaborative, cloud-centric organization. Google Workspace has therefore been at the heart of our activity for more than 10 years. offices and those of our clients, working from more than 8,000 locations around the world, and we rely heavily on Google Workspace to keep us all connected. As our work models evolve, Google Workspace will play a key role in helping us meet the challenges. from the future. Using Workspace freed our staff and it would be impossible to go back to the old ways of working. Kristin Geyer, Global Head of Internal Communications, Wayfair: “Innovation and collaboration are at the heart of Wayfair culture, in all types of work environment. Long before the pandemic, the adoption of Google Workspace tools allowed us to maintain the agility and transparency of a rapidly growing global workforce. With Workspace already integrated as a key part of our digital productivity formula, we were able to maintain high levels of collaboration even with a large portion of our team working remotely. Before, Google Workspace will continue to help Wayfair team members innovate together, wherever we are. ”

