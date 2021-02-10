Gopal Singh Chawla Tractor Rally Pakistan

Islamabad

Gopal Singh Chawla, an associate of Khalistani activist and founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed, has announced that he will organize a tractor rally in Pakistan against the Indian government’s Farmers Act. It is clear from Chawla’s announcement that the Pakistani intelligence agency is trying to stir up the problem of farmers in India. ISI gave its patronage to Chawla.

Chawla will organize a rally of tractors to arouse the discontent of Indian farmers. In support of this, Chawla also posted a video of her two minutes. This is not the first time that Chawla has tried to provoke the Indian people. India handed over a dossier to Pakistan in 2018 claiming that Chawla was trying to provoke Indians.

Earlier, controversy erupted after photos of Punjabi minister Navjot Singh Sidhu surfaced with Gopal Chawla in Pakistan. At that point, Chawla said I don’t care what India thinks of me. When NBT contacted Chawla, he clearly said, “India considers me a terrorist, so yes I am a terrorist”. Chawla also confessed to being close to Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai attack.

When Chawla was asked that on the one hand he talks about the sect and on the other he photographed with terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, he said that Hafiz Saeed is the Messiah in the eyes of him and the Pakistanis. Chawla refused to believe that some of the British extremist Sikh organizations had opened offices in Pakistan.