Government and other communities respond unanimously in Madrid

Publication: Thursday, March 4, 2021 11:55

Madrid remained alone in its firm defense of mobility at Easter. The rest of the communities and the government are clear that perimeter containment is the only solution to avoid a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, so they are firmly resolved not to allow travel across the national territory.

“There should be no debate. After the year of sacrifice that we have made, we have one last effort left. There can be no Easter. It is for our health and our lives, but also for the ‘economy’, are statements made by First Vice-President Carmen Calvo regarding restrictions on upcoming vacations.

The government thus responds to Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who insists on defending that “the perimeter closures since November have not prevented a third wave”, despite the fact that cases and deaths have soared after the lifting of restrictions on mobility at Christmas, reaching historic figures for the pandemic.

Ayuso defends “closures since November did not prevent third wave” despite cases soaring after Christmas

According to him, the situation “is going well without closing the Community of Madrid”, even if it is one of the worst figures of health. The regional president judges “inappropriate for a citizen of another corner of Spain to come to the capital to see a museum, to consume in a store or to move the economy”

In this sense, the government delegate in Madrid, José Manuel Franco, recalled that “we cannot afford to raise our hands or relax the measures because the virus is still there and Madrid has figures that we cannot allow us”. Thus, during an appearance before the media, he defended that mobility be limited to Easter.

Along the same lines, other regions have started to be pronounced, especially those bordering the capital. Castilla-La Mancha demanded that there be “one message” because the movements taking place in Madrid “affect its territory” and vice versa, due to the closeness that unites them. “We have maintained the perimeter, and this is the position we want to maintain, especially when there are neighboring communities with a high cumulative incidence,” said Minister of Health, Jesús Fernández.

Castilla-La Mancha asks Madrid to limit movements and the government to develop a common strategy

Valencian President Ximo Puig called for national unity in measures for Easter. He assured that “all the communities and presidents with whom he spoke are convinced that we can now accelerate the overcoming of the pandemic”.

Asked about the statements of Díaz Ayuso, he preferred not to evaluate them, although he defended in an interview on Cadena ‘Ser’ that “it is not appropriate for Madrilenians to travel to the Valencian Community at Easter”. He believes that the time has come to “consolidate an epidemiological situation” which is not yet at the optimal levels “which we need”.

For his part, the President of Castilla y León urged the government of Pedro Sánchez to adopt a common position and coordinate the response of all the autonomous communities to the next holiday period. A message very similar to that of the Presidents of Galicia and Cantabria, who defended the need to implement prudent measures “in advance”.