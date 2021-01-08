Government and social workers negotiate further extension of ERTE at least until after Easter

Publication: Friday, January 8, 2021 11:29

The government, employers and unions will meet again this Friday to negotiate a further extension of the ERTE, which ends, in principle, on January 31.

The idea of ​​the Ministry of Labor is to extend the files for the regulation of temporary work at least until after Easter or even until the end of the state of alert (scheduled for the month of May), as requested by social agents.

The department headed by Yolanda Díaz wants an agreement to be reached to extend them before the middle of this month, instead of rushing the deadline to the last day.

This is how the minister herself advanced in a recent interview on “Cadena SER”, in which she criticized the existence of a “very masculine logic” leading to “negotiating until the last minute”. “I would like to say that on January 15, Spain will have peace of mind and know that this mechanism continues and for whom it continues,” he said.

CEOE demands that only aid to dismissed workers be returned

For his part, the president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, pleaded this Friday to extend the ERTE linked to the coronavirus “at least” until June.

This was stated in an interview in “ Onda Cero ”, in which he also argued that he will demand that companies that have taken advantage of ERTE can lay off workers by returning only the aid received only by those employees. and not for the whole model.