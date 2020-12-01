Government considers “absurd” that Transparencia asks for names of pandemic expert committee

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 2:04 PM

The government responds to the order of the Council for Transparency and Good Governance (CTBG) of the Ministry of Health to make known the names of the expert committee to which the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies refers, Fernando Simón, as responsible for advising the government in the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Any request that comes in through the transparency portal, this government processes, but I think from this table, I myself mentioned that the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Health respond to the recommendations expert staff, who work out their task and have all the powers (…) We are dealing with the case, and if it is entered through the transparency portal, we are able to respond in a timely manner, ”Montero stressed.

According to reports from laSexta, in Moncloa, they are analyzing the resolution to see what response they give. But they call it an “aberration”. They insist that the experts are public officials “who want to be put on the trigger”. This provision obliges the government to provide the required information. It is possible to appeal to the central courts of the National Court and then to the Administrative Litigation Chamber. Once firm, the government will have to provide the information

Transparency, however, by asking that the names of the commission be known, believes that the right to data protection is not violated and that it also promotes control of public activity by citizens in “decisions relevant ”.

The CTBG thus positioned itself in favor of a lawyer who, on May 6 even when Simón refused during a press conference to make public the composition of the committee of experts, asked the Ministry of Health to l ‘inform the number of people who they invented it and identify them with their first and last names.

Although the Transparency Council has given the Ministry of Health ten days to forward this information to the lawyer, the ministry can appeal within the next two months to the central contentious-administrative courts in Madrid.

The General Directorate of Public Health, in its defense for not having given such information, said that by making public the names, first names and number of experts in the management of the pandemic, it could violate the right to Protection of personal data. An argument that the CTBG rejected

“Not only does this not threaten the personal data of those affected, but it also helps control public activity and ensure that citizens are aware of the process of making relevant public health decisions, especially in public health situations. extraordinary, such as those produced by the COVID19 pandemic, ”maintained the Transparency Council in its resolution.