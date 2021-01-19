Government declares Madrid and other communities a disaster area after big snowfall from Storm Filomena

Publication: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 12:47

The government has declared the area catastrophic in Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Asturias, La Rioja, Navarra and Andalusia due to the consequences of heavy snowfall that fell on Kings Week.

This declaration, described as an area seriously affected by a civil protection emergency, was approved on Tuesday in the Council of Ministers. Specifically, as laSexta has learned, the first phase has been approved to declare Madrid and other affected territories as a disaster area.

The decision comes after several feuds between the city council and the Community of Madrid before the central executive, which urged to first assess the damage that has occurred and then take the necessary decisions.

