Government delegation in Ceuta bans concentrations due to humanitarian crisis, including that in Vox

Publication: Sunday 23 May 2021 12:19

The government delegation in Ceuta has decided to ban concentrations in the city following the migratory crisis that has arisen, which affects the rally that Vox president Santiago Abascal had planned to hold tomorrow in the city.

The national leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, had announced that he would return this Monday to Ceuta to participate in a public act at the border in the Plaza de los Reyes, next to the government delegation building, and following This announcement, they called through social networks other side events, including some Muslim associations, to boycott the one announced by Vox.

Faced with this situation, the government delegation announced the ban of these concentrations “in view of the possibility that these mobilizations present a risk to public security, given the current situation in our city”, she specifies. in its press release.

The government entity maintains that at this stage it is necessary to combine efforts to regain normality and, therefore, “is not the time to further strain the situation and tighten the peaceful coexistence of Ceuta”, for which she called on citizens to “act responsibly.”

Vox has already announced that the cancellation of the act of the president of the formation, Santiago Abascal, scheduled for this Monday at 8:00 p.m. in the Plaza de Los Reyes de Ceuta will appeal to justice.

The party criticizes this decision adopted by the government delegation and ensures that it is a “dictatorial and arbitrary act” which “only seeks to silence Vox”. Abascal warned that Ceuta “suffers from the negligence of the government, which has abandoned the borders, and the Ceuta are not even allowed to demonstrate to demand the protection and measures the government owes them”.

“Ceuta suffers from the negligence of the government, which has abandoned the borders, and the Ceuta are not even allowed to demonstrate to demand the protection and measures that the government owes them. We will resort and we will be in Ceuta, of course, ”he said in a post to your Twitter account.