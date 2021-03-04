Government delegation in Madrid bans demonstrations for 8M

Updated: Thursday, March 4, 2021 11:17 AM

Published on: 04.03.2021 09:48

The Government Delegation of the Community of Madrid has decided, after studying all the proposals for calls for demonstrations and gatherings, to ban all those communicated to the authorities, scheduled for Sunday March 7 and Monday March 8 in the region, at the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“Taking into account the possible confluences of different mass concentrations in different areas of Madrid, the firm decision has been taken to ban, for reasons of public health, all the protests and concentrations called, at a time when the Community continues to to be one of the territories in Spain with the highest rate of contagion as well as of people hospitalized, ”the statement said.

The government delegate, José Manuel Franco, assured during a press conference that “this decision was taken after having studied in detail each of the requests presented and especially the established routes, the attendance forecasts, the duration of it. , as well as the places of celebration “.

However, according to the representative of the Central Executive of the Community of Madrid, the decisive factor in prohibiting the concentrations was “the possible confluences of different mass concentrations in various areas of Madrid and in different municipalities of our community, as well as the displacements. that eventually they were going to be produced. “

“The health of the population of Madrid can not allow that between Sunday and Monday there were more than 60,000 people according to the estimates of the organizers. It is common sense,” he said.

This decision comes after weeks of controversy between parties, governments and feminist movements. Precisely, this Tuesday the executive of Pedro Sánchez asked “to celebrate the 8M out loud” but without endangering health in the face of the health crisis in which we find ourselves. It is the spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, who urged not to compromise “neither the safety nor the health of our compatriots” in statements after the Council of Ministers.

For her part, the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, defended that she would do what “the health authorities” indicate, but accused “the extreme right of criminalizing the feminist movement and the women who have been in the first place. line to do more tasks. . essential. ”And it is that these merger proposals were the ones that sparked the most debate on the health danger due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At first, Franco announced that a demonstration like the one in previous years would not take place, but that there would be concentrations of up to 500 people. Something which for the Minister of Health was not understandable because of the “epidemiological situation”.

Faced with this situation, the Women’s Council of Madrid convened concentrations in the Plaza de Callao, in the center of Madrid, of a maximum of 250 people. Finally, these acts or others will not be carried out, by decision of the government delegation.