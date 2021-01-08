LETTER SIZE

Government does not force companies to impose telework

BY RRHH Digital, 4:30 p.m. – January 08, 2021



The Minister of Health Salvador Illa analyzed this Friday the evolution of the Covid pandemic, ensuring that “difficult days” arrive and asked communities and citizens to reduce mobility and social interactions as much as possible to stop progress. third wave.

The current state of alert, which will last at least until May 9, will not be modified to include the obligation of companies to decree teleworking whenever possible as a health measure despite the fact that the government recognizes that data on covid infections -19 worsens.

“It cannot be forced by the autonomous communities”, indicated Illa, who recalled that the recommendation of the health authorities points to teleworking whenever possible, measure that the minister recalled that it “worked”.

In the same vein, the Minister of Territorial Policy, Carolina Darias, recalled that there is already a regulation allowing administrations to validate this type of measure. “When we got into the pandemic we didn’t have regulations, but now I know if administrations need them,” Darias said.

